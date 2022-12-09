By Griffin Conant · 4 min read

An intriguing inter-conference duel is scheduled for action on Friday evening as the up-and-coming Sacramento Kings put their solid start to the test as they take on the formidable Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. It is time to check out our NBA odds series where our Kings-Cavaliers prediction and pick will be revealed for all to see.

How about those Sacramento Kings? It is well-known that the NBA franchise located in the “City of Trees” possesses the longest active playoff drought in the league, but could this year’s team be different? With a 13-10 record, the Kings have reeled off wins in three of their previous four games after dropping a trio in a row. Clearly, Sacramento looks to be like a true playoff contender one-quarter into the NBA regular season.

As for the flashy Cavaliers, Cleveland has battled their way to an impressive 16-9 mark and have been near unbeatable within the confines of their home arena. With an 11-1 record overall in front of their passionate fans, the Cavs have not lost on their floor since Nov. 13th in a loss to the Timberwolves. Since then, Cleveland has marched to a beat of 8 wins in 12 overall games and certainly looked the part in a 116-102 victory over the shorthanded Lakers on Tuesday.

Here are the Kings-Cavaliers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Kings-Cavaliers Odds

Sacramento Kings: +3.5 (-110)

Cleveland Cavaliers: -3.5 (-110)

Over: 222 (-110)

Under: 222 (-110)

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

No question, the NBA is a much better place when the Sacramento Kings are competitive and playing really good ball. Obviously, there is still a ton of season left to be played, but Kings fans and supporters from all over the world have to be encouraged about how this unit has gelled over the course of the first 23 games of the campaign.

When it comes to figuring out a way to cover the spread versus a dynamic Cavs squad, Sacramento would benefit the most and stick to the script that has gotten them to this point. At first glance, the Kings’ strongest ability out on the court comes in the form of dropping a whopping amount of points. Second to only the Celtics with 119.3 points per contest so far, the Kings are exploiting defenses in all kinds of ways. Whether it is posting up or down on the block, or making the opposition pay with a three-ball in your face, Sacramento is no doubt slightly slept on when it comes to their offensive prowess.

With that being said, be on the lookout for Domantas Sabonis to continue giving the Cavaliers fits throughout his career. In fact, in 19 career games versus Cleveland, Sabonis has missed out on triple-doubles twice by only one assist and has recorded a resounding nine double-doubles as well.

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread

One of the top teams in the Eastern Conference to begin the year, the Cavaliers have found its missing ingredient in former Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell. Not only is Cleveland cooking up a feast that even Gordon Ramsey would approve of, but the style of play that the Cavs have built their team around is as tasty as it gets. When the Kings and Cavaliers met up on the court about a month ago, it was Mitchell who provided all of the fireworks squaring off with his old Western Conference foe as he dropped 38 points on the night and could not be stopped.

Fresh off of a 43-point effort in the win versus Los Angeles, Mitchell is now averaging 29 points per game which is the seventh-most in the entire NBA. If the former Louisville standout can continue to cook on opposing defenses like he has been, then Cleveland’s chances of covering will only skyrocket.

While it’s hard to make a case against Mitchell being the best player on either side, this is your friendly reminder to not spend too much time sleeping on point guard Darius Garland and what he has been able to bring to this roster. At the ripe age of 22 but already in his fourth season out of Vanderbilt, Garland has quickly established himself as a rising star within this league. Not only is the Cavs floor general leading the team with 7.9 assists per game, but he has also shooting a career-high 40% from downtown which has made his overall game even more dangerous to scheme for. Without a doubt, the Cavs will need more of a presence from beyond the arc to cover against the Kings, as they only shot 25% from deep on Tuesday.

Final Kings-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

It isn’t often that these two franchises face off on the hardwood, but expect both sides to be trading blows for a majority of the night. However, when the final horn sounds, Cleveland’s ability to be effective on both ends of the floor while being near flawless when playing at home will prove to be the ultimate difference-maker.

Final Kings-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Cavaliers -3.5 (-110)