The Sacramento Kings will face the Washington Wizards in our nation’s capitol. We’re in D.C. sharing our NBA odds series, making a Kings-Wizards prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Kings defeated the Brooklyn Nets 101-96 in their recent game. Significantly. Domantas Sabonis had an explosive game with 24 points and 21 rebounds. De’Aaron Fox added 18 points. Somehow, the Kings won despite shooting only 39 percent from the field. But the Kings also held the Nets to 41.3 percent shooting. The Kings also dominated the battle of the boards, winning rebounds 57-41. Moreover, they held off a furious late rally by the Nets.

The Wizards played a pathetic game, falling 117-94 to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Sadly, the Wizards played from behind for the entire game. They had a chance to come back but collapsed in the final quarter. Significantly, Bradley Beal led the way with 22 points and eight rebounds. Kristaps Porzingis added 20 points and nine rebounds. Overall, the Wizards shot 46.1 percent from the field. They also allowed the Cavs to make 55.2 percent of their baskets. Unfortunately, the bench played terribly. The Wizards also turned the ball over 16 times.

The Kings come into this game with a record of 42-27. Also, they are 8-2 over their previous 10 games. The Kings are also 21-13 on the road. Meanwhile, the Wizards are 32-38. The Wizards are 4-6 over their past 10 games. Likewise, the Wizards are only 16-17 at home.

The Wizards defeated the Kings 125-111 in a game earlier this season. However, the Kings are 6-4 against the Wizards in the past 10 games, as well as 6-4 in the last 10 in D.C.

Here are the Kings-Wizards NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Kings-Wizards Odds

Sacramento Kings: -3 (-110)

Washington Wizards: +3 (-110)

Over: 236 (-110)

Under: 236 (-110)

How To Watch Kings vs. Wizards

TV: NBC and NBCS

Stream: NBA

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

The Kings have one of the most explosive offenses in the league. Now, they hope to continue to roll. Fox is their leader, with 25.5 points per game. Moreover, they have averaged 29 points per game over the last 10 contests. Sabnonis averages 19 points and 12.6 rebounds per game. Also, he averages 20.4 points and 13.9 rebounds over the past 10 games. Kevin Huerter is another option, with 15 points per game. Additionally, he has averaged 16.4 points per game over the last 10 games. Harrison Barnes is the next weapon, with 15 points per game. Significantly, he has averaged 16.3 points over the past 10 games. The Kings average 120.3 points per game overall. Meanwhile, they have scored 122.4 points per game in the last 10 games. The Kings have given up an average of 106.16 points per game. However, they have also given up 118.4 points over their last 10 games.

The Sacramento bench averages 37.4 points per game. Yet, they have dipped recently, averaging 34.8 points per game. The Kings average 42.3 rebounds per game. Significantly, they have picked it up recently, averaging 44.4 rebounds per game over the past 10 games. The Kings turn the ball over 14 times per game. Additionally, the Kings have averaged 13.2 turnovers over the last 10 games.

The Kings will cover the spread if they can convert their field-goal chances. Then, they must play better defense.

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread

The Wizards are a top-heavy team. Moreover, they have three good players, and not much else. Beal averages 23.4 points per game. Also, Porzingis averages 22.9 points and Kyle Kuzma averages 21.3 points per game. But the Wizards do not have much else beyond those three. Who will step up?

The Wizards typically rely heavily on these three to help them win. Thus, it puts them in a horrible position when one of these players fails to score. Kuzma scored only seven points against the Cavaliers, and it impacted how his team played against them. Therefore, the Wizards were chasing the Cavaliers throughout the entire night. The bench has continually struggled this season. Sadly, they average only 33.3 points per game. It has gotten worse recently. Sadly, they have amassed only 27.7 points over the previous 10 games. It has played a determining factor in the failures of the Wizards. Consequently, it leaves them a half-game out of a play-in spot and on the outside looking in.

The Wizards will cover the spread if their stars can all produce. Then, they need good production from a struggling bench to keep up with the Kings. It is their best chance to win.

Final Kings-Wizards Prediction & Pick

The Kings have plenty of depth. Therefore, it will help them prevail in this one. Expect the Kings to outplay and outwork the Wizards en route to another victory.

Final Kings-Wizards Prediction & Pick: Sacramento Kings: -3 (-110)