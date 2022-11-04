NBA Odds: Knicks vs. 76ers prediction, odds and pick – 11/4/2022

A premier Eastern Conference matchup is on tap later this evening as the New York Knicks take on the Philadelphia 76ers. Join us for our NBA odds series where our Knicks-76ers prediction and pick will be revealed.

Coming into this one with a 3-4 record and currently in the midst of a three-game losing streak, the New York Knicks last saw action against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden in a disappointing 112-99 loss. After compiling an underwhelming 37-45 record through 82 games a season ago, the Knicks will try to reverse their fortunes in a hurry before this losing pattern becomes a disturbing trend.

Like the Knicks, the 76ers have also not gotten off to the season start that they had planned. At 4-5 including a well-below-average 1-3 record within their home confines, Philadelphia has already been hit with the injury bug as James Harden, Joel Embiid, and Matisse Thybulle are all sidelined with minor to considerable injuries to begin the season. Fortunately for Philly, they have won three of their four previous contests and look to be trending in the right direction.

Here are the Knicks-76ers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Knicks-76ers Odds

New York Knicks: +3.5 (-110)

Philadelphia 76ers: -3.5 (-110)

Over: 219.5 (-110)

Under: 219.5 (-110)

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

In order for the Knicks to put a halt to their lengthy losing streaks and give the home fans at MSG a hard-earned win, New York will need to give a much better effort on the defensive side of the floor. Through the team’s first seven games of the campaign, the Knicks are allowing 115.1 points per game and have surrendered at least 110 points in three consecutive games. Not only that, but the Knicks were downed in insurmountable fashion as they blew a massive 23-point lead in the loss to the Hawks. While it was definitely a tough pill to swallow, a quick rebound against a conference rival could do just the trick in putting New York back in the win column.

Against the Hawks, another area of concern that the Knicks will need to fix will be their overall three-point shooting and limiting the amount of turnovers. As a whole, New York’s offensive game plan lacked as they limped their way to 27.8% from downtown while carelessness with the basketball took place on their way to a whopping 17 turnovers. Simply put, the Knicks cannot afford to be that bad with the ball in their possession if they want to cover the spread.

If there is any player that can go into takeover mode for this New York Knicks squad, it is guard Jalen Brunson. Thus far, Brunson has proved that he can take his game to the next level as he leads the team with 18.4 points per game and also dishing out 6.9 assists per game.

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

It has been only eight games into the season, and Philadelphia has already caught some bad breaks. Like previously mentioned, injuries are starting to pile up for a team that is still trying to click as a collective unit. With Embiid sitting out on Wednesday, James Harden was tasked in carrying the load before he suffered a right foot tendon straight that will keep the 33-year-old shooting guard sidelined for at least a month. With Harden’s unfortunate injury and Embiid remaining day-to-day with a non-COVID illness, the Sixers have no choice but to run the offense through their 21-year-old point guard in Tyrese Maxie.

At first glance, Philadelphia may not be in bad shape after all. In fact, Maxie is surely making a name for himself in the city of Brotherly Love with 24.2 points per game so far through nine games including dropping a lethal 32 points the last time we saw him versus the Wizards. Maxie plays the game with fearless tendencies that helps him shine brightest at the biggest stage of any game. Because of this, the Sixers are usually in every game they play.

In addition, the 76ers must be more efficient in the rebounding department with the absence of Joel Embiid, as head coach Doc Rivers and company have placed a great sense of urgency in coming down with rebounds and eliminating second chances for the opposition on the offensive glass. Despite being out-rebounded 43-32 against the Wizards, Philly at least was red-hot from beyond the arc as they accumulated a 46.4% mark from three-point range. If Philadelphia can be aggressive on the boards and continue their hot shooting ways, then disposing of the Knicks should not be an issue.

Final Knicks-76ers Prediction & Pick

Obviously, both sides are not where they want to be in the win/loss column, but it will end up being the 76ers that will keep the Knicks winless on the road and cover the spread in doing so.

Final Knicks-76ers Prediction & Pick: 76ers -3.5 (-110)