By Aidan Cotter · 4 min read

The New York Knicks (15-13) visit the Chicago Bulls (11-16) on Friday night. Action tips off at 8:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Knicks-Bulls prediction and pick.

New York has won five consecutive games to push them to sixth place in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks are 14-12-2 against the spread while 56% of their games have gone under. Chicago has lost two straight heading into tonight and sits in 11th place in the East. The Bulls are 12-14-1 against the spread while 56% of their games have gone under. This will be the second of three meetings between the two teams. New York took the first game on Wednesday, 128-120.

Here are the Knicks-Bulls NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Knicks-Bulls Odds

New York Knicks: +2.5 (-110)

Chicago Bulls: -2.5 (-110)

Over: 225.5 (-110)

Under: 225.5 (-110)

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

New York has been up and down this season but is currently playing its best basketball of the season. They are a solid overall team although they don’t excel in any particular area. The Knicks rank 12th in scoring and 13th in offensive rating. They’re around league average defensively, ranking 14th in points allowed and in defensive rating. New York is a strong rebounding team that ranks eighth in rebound differential and 11th in rebound rate.

New York’s offense is led by their “big three” of Julius Randle (22.6 PPG), Jalen Brunson (20.4 PPG), and RJ Barrett (19 PPG). Only one other Knick averages double-digit points, showing how important these three are to the team’s success. Randle and Brunson were the stars of the show in their overtime win over Chicago this week. Randle scored 31, while Brunson’s dagger three in the final minute of OT put them ahead for good and brought him to 30 points. This has been a common theme for Randle lately as he’s scored at least 27 points in four consecutive games. Chicago didn’t have an answer for him on Wednesday and with just a day of rest in between games, it’s not likely they figure one out by game time.

Sixth man Immanuel Quickly is the X-factor tonight as a strong performance from him off the bench could really give New York the edge. Quickly has been solid this season, averaging 10 PPG and 3.0 APG in just 24 minutes per game. He’s the definition of a team player with advanced stats loving what he brings to the floor. Quickley’s stats rise across the board during New York wins – showing how vital his role is to the team’s success.

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

Chicago has struggled to replicate their first-half success from last season but is still firmly in the mix for the play-in. The Bills have a solid offense that ranks 14th in scoring and 20th in offensive rating. They’re average defensively, ranking 16th in points allowed and in defensive rating. Chicago is also average on the glass where they rank 16th in rebound differential and 18th in rebound rate. Notably, guard Aya Dosunmu is listed as questionable tonight due to injury.

The Bulls are led by their talented duo of DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine – both of whom had strong performances in their loss to New York on Wednesday. DeRozan (26.2 PPG) scored 32 points in the loss while LaVine (22 PPG) chipped in 25. LaVine shot just 2-8 from beyond the arc, continuing a season-long trend of poor shooting. The career 38% three-point shooter is making just 35% of his triples this season. That’s incredibly important given how much of the team’s success correlates with his ability to make outside shots. In wins, LaVine shoots 45% from three. In losses, he shoots just 28%. Savvy betters may wait to see how LaVine’s shot is falling before jumping in with a live bet, but regardless his shooting is something to keep in mind before making a Knicks-Bulls prediction.

While the team has to shoot better from three than the 32% they shot last time out, the larger concerns revolve around their ability to rebound. Chicago was out-rebounded 48-31 on Wednesday. Centers Nikola Vucevic and Andre Drummond combined for just nine boards in their 53 combined minutes. That number has to improve if they want to cover as home favorites against a team they just lost to. That being said, Vucevic shouldn’t be expected to struggle on the glass in consecutive games. He ranks seventh in the NBA with 10.6 RPG and should bounce back against a relatively weak Knicks frontline.

Final Knicks-Bulls Prediction & Pick

Despite New York’s recent hot streak, I like the Bulls to take care of business in their second consecutive home matchup with the Knicks.

Final Knicks-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Chicago Bulls -2.5 (-110)