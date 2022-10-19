NBA Odds: Knicks vs. Grizzlies prediction, odds and pick – 10/19/2022

The New York Knicks and Memphis Grizzlies will open their NBA season with a Wednesday night matchup in the music city. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Knicks-Grizzlies prediction and pick, laid out below.

The New York Knicks excited the city with their first decent stretch in a while, going 37-45 to narrowly miss the play-in round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs. New York made the playoffs in the 2020-21 season before losing in five in the first round of the playoffs.

Memphis dominated in the regular season, finishing with a 56-26 record, second place in the Western Conference. After winning their first-round matchup with Minnesota in six games, Memphis lost in six to the eventual champion Golden State Warriors.

Here are the Knicks-Grizzlies NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Knicks-Grizzlies Odds

New York Knicks: +4 (-110)

Memphis Grizzlies: -4 (-110)

Over: 226.5 (-108)

Under: 226.5 (-112)

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

Minus Kemba Walker, New York essentially is running back the same roster they had last season. Julius Randle is back after leading the team with 20.1 points and 9.9 rebounds per game last season. While not exactly living up to the crazy expectations that his lucrative contract demands, Randle certainly performed well enough. RJ Barrett took a massive step forward in his third season, averaging 20 points per game and 5.8 rebounds per game. Jalen Brunson is coming off a career year for Dallas, averaging career highs in both points with 16.3 and assists with 4.8. Brunson is now given the keys to the Knicks’ offense, with Immanuel Quickly waiting in the wings.

Quickley has averaged 11.4 points in his career. Mitchell Robinson ranked second with 8.6 rebounds per game, carving a role as an enforcer on the boards. Derrick Rose is a nice story but likely will not play a huge role in the offense. Rose averaged twelve points per game in his 26 games with New York last season. Evan Fournier averaged 14.1 points per game last season, shooting 39 percent from behind the arc. New York averaged 106.5 points per game while giving up 106.6 points per game, which ranked sixth in the league.

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

Ja Morant has certainly lived up to the superstar billing in his young NBA career. Morant averaged 27.4 points per game on 49 percent shooting, also leading the team with 6.7 assists per game. Dillon Brooks ranked second on the team with 18.4 points per game, shooting 43 percent from the field. Steven Adams led the team with ten rebounds per game, averaging 4.6 offensive rebounds per game, ensuring this team had a ton of extra possessions. Jaren Jackson also added 5.8 rebounds per game, which ranked second, while scoring 16.3 points per game.

Jackson will miss the beginning part of the season after foot surgery this summer. Desmond Bane shot an impressive 44 percent from the three-point range, totaling 18.2 points per game last season. Bane, Morant, and Brooks form a dominant and envious offensive trio. Tyus Jones was second on the team with 4.4 assists per game, scoring 8.7 points per game on 45 percent shooting. De’Anthony Melton and Brandon Clarke were the other two Grizzlies that averaged over double-digit points last season. Clarke returns to Memphis this season.

Final Knicks-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Memphis is simply better than New York. Should be the case in most games in which Ja Morant plays.

Final Knicks-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Memphis -4 (-110), over 226.5 (-108)