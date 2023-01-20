The New York Knicks (25-21) visit the Atlanta Hawks (23-22) on Friday night. Action kicks off at p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Knicks-Hawks prediction, pick, and how to watch.

New York has lost two straight games but remains in seventh place in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks covered 55% of their games while 50% went over the projected point total. Atlanta has won four straight games to bump them into eighth place in the East. The Hawks covered 43% of their games while 56% went over. This will be the third of four meetings between the two teams. They split the first two games in New York, with each team picking up a double-digit victory.

Here are the Knicks-Hawks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Knicks-Hawks Odds

New York Knicks: +3 (-110)

Atlanta Hawks: -3 (-110)

Over: 228 (-110)

Under: 228 (-110)

How To Watch Knicks vs. Hawks

TV: MSG, Bally Southeast

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

With New York dropping their last two games, the Knicks are clinging to the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference. That being said, they had won seven of their previous eight prior to this skid so it isn’t as though they’re free-falling. Thus, they have an excellent shot to cover tonight as underdogs against a team they beat by 24 points in their previous matchup. That starts on the glass, where New York has a sizable advantage. The Knicks rank third in rebounding (56.8 RPG) and should see a ton of success against Atlanta’s 23rd-ranked unit. In their two prior meetings, the Knicks bested them on the glass 55-39 and 52-51 – a trend that will likely continue tonight.

Perhaps the biggest reason why New York can cover tonight is the play of forward Julius Randle. Randle finds himself in the midst of a bounce-back year. He averages 24.2 PPG, 10.7 RPG, and 3.9 APG while shooting 46% from the floor. He is a capable outside shooter as well, averaging 2.6 made threes per game. Although Randle struggled in the first meeting with Atlanta, he had one of his best games of the season in their most recent matchup. Randle scored 34 points, pulled down 17 rebounds, and dished out five assists in the win. Look for him to find similar success against Atlanta’s 21st-ranked defense.

For as good as Randle was the last time these teams met, Jalen Brunson has been just as impressive in recent games. Across their last five games, Brunson leads New York with 30.6 PPG and 4.4 APG. He has been incredibly aggressive, averaging nearly 23 field goal attempts per game. An efficient scorer, Brunson has been solid all season for the Knicks – averaging 22.6 PPG and 6.3 APG.

An underrated part of New York’s recent game plan has been sixth man Immanuel Quickley. Despite playing just 29 minutes per game over their last five games, Quickly ranks fourth on the team with 15.6 PPG. He’s scored double-digit points in each of his last 16 games and gives New York a huge boost off the bench.

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

Atlanta finally looks to be hitting their stride after an up-and-down start to the season. The Hawks have won four straight games and have outscored their opponents by an average of 7.2 points per game over that span. They’ve shot up the Eastern Conference standings and thereby have a great chance of covering tonight against a Knicks team they already beat by 13 in New York this season.

One of the biggest reasons for Atlanta’s recent success has been a more balanced offensive attack. While Trae Young is known for his erratic shooting, he’s averaged just 14 shot attempts per game during their win streak. He still has averaged 24.3 PPG over that stretch thanks to increased efficiency. Perhaps his biggest contributions have come via his distributing and on defense. He averaged 10 APG and 2.3 steals per game over that stretch.

With Young taking fewer shots, the door has been opened for Dejounte Murray to emerge as a No. 1 option for the Hawks. He has taken the opportunity and ran with it, averaging 25.8 PPG, 6.8 RPG, and 5.8 APG over their last four games. Murray remains a pest on defense as well, with 1.5 steals per game but his biggest impact has come as a scorer. Murray is shooting 57% from the floor and has averaged 3.3 made threes per game during their win streak. Fresh off a 30-point outing in their win over Dallas, look for Murray to remain aggressive tonight.

Final Knicks-Hawks Prediction & Pick

With Atlanta playing so well right now, I like them to defend their home court and cover despite New York’s strong play.

Final Knicks-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Hawks -3 (-110)