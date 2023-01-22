The Toronto Raptors (20-27) host the New York Knicks (25-22) on Sunday night at the Scotiabank Arena. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Knicks-Raptors prediction and pick.

Toronto has lost three straight games to put them in 12th place in the competitive Eastern Conference. The Raps have been dealing with some player injury management while also deploying just an eight-man deep rotation. Nick Nurse hopes that his squad would rack up enough wins to be qualified for the Play-In Tournament and possibly the Playoffs.

The Knicks are struggling to find consistency, as they carry a three-game losing streak as well, which directly followed a three-game winning streak. The Knicks will also want to find some steady form to improve their current seventh-place standing in the Eastern Conference.

Here are the Knicks-Raptors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Knicks–Raptors Odds

New York Knicks: -1 (-110)

Toronto Raptors: +1 (-110)

Over: 222 (-110)

Under: 222 (-110)

How To Watch Knicks vs. Raptors

TV: MSG Sportsnet, TSN

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

The Knicks have an astounding chance to cover the spread tonight thanks to their all-around play of late. They enter this game as one-point favorites. In their last three matchups, the Raptors won two games. The Knicks will be motivated to win this game in order to split the four-game series between these teams.

For the Knicks, Tom Thibodeau will likely pass the scoring responsibilities to his three left-handed starters. Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett, and Julius Randle are all 20-point scorers who can stretch the floor, make shots in the paint, and convert their free throws. If Thibodeau continues to ride on these three, the Knicks might just come out victorious in this one. Brunson’s performances in January have been lights out. In 11 games since the calendar turned over to 2023, he has finished with 19 points or more in every single contest. He’ll look to keep that pace up on Sunday.

Aside from these three, Immanuel Quickley has been a reliable bench spark, pouring in 12.5 points in 27 minutes per game. Quentin Grimes is also another serviceable combo guard, averaging 10.5 points per game. Jericho Sims, Obi Toppin, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Miles McBride are also effective role players who can get buckets, snatch rebounds, and share the ball for the Knickerbockers.

Mitchell Robinson will be sidelined for this game, so expect that Thibodeau will give more minutes to Hartenstein and Sims to compensate for Robinson’s absence.

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread

The Raptors are set for a long road trip after this game against the Knicks, so they’ll be hoping to pick up a win before they depart Toronto for the rest fo the month. In their last game, the Raptors lost to an injury-depleted Boston Celtics, 106-104. The Raptors squandered a four-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, which the Celtics took advantage of through late-game performances of Payton Pritchard and Jaylen Brown, who combined for 20 fourth-quarter points.

The Raps sealed the victories in two of the three previous matchups with New York. While they use just a nine-man rotation, the Raptors won those games by sharing the ball and committing to making more steals and blocks on the defensive end. With the home crowd supporting them, the Raptors are definitely looking to wow their loyal supporters.

Despite doubtful statuses for Fred Van Vleet, Dalano Banton, and OG Anunoby, as well as Otto Porter Jr. being sidelined, the Raptors are still capable of getting buckets on the offensive end. If FVV, Banton, and OG will not suit up for this game, Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr., and Scottie Barnes are expected to pick up the slack. Chris Boucher, Juancho Hernangomez, and Precious Achiuwa are also expected to see an uptick in minutes. Nick Nurse, from time to time, also deploys Malachi Flynn, Christian Koloko, and Thaddeus Young in the mix.

Final Knicks-Raptors Prediction & Pick

Both teams enter this match with three-game losing streaks burdened upon them. This night will end that streak for one team, while the other will have their losing streak extended to four. With the way they played recently, the Raptors appear to be in much better shape and form. The Knicks’ two recent losses were in double digits, which is likely due to Robinson’s unavailability. If the Raptors take advantage of the absence of the Knicks’ rim protector by pouring more points in drives and layups, they will emerge as the victors here. Nick Nurse does not like to employ 10 or more-player depth charts, so Van Vleet, Banton, and Anunoby are more likely to brush off their injuries. Ride with the home team in this one.

Final Knicks-Raptors Prediction & Pick: Toronto Raptors +1 (-110)