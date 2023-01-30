The Orlando Magic (19-31) visit the Philadelphia 76ers (32-16) on Monday night. Action tips off at 7:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Magic-76ers prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Orlando has lost two straight games to drop them to 13th place in the Eastern Conference. The Magic covered 57% of their games while 54% went over the projected point total. Philadelphia has won seven consecutive games to propel them into second place in the East. The 76ers covered 58% of their games while 63% went over. This will be the third of four meetings between the two teams. The 76ers won both previous matchups in Orlando.

Here are the Magic-76ers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Magic-76ers Odds

Orlando Magic: +9.5 (-110)

Philadelphia 76ers: -9.5 (-110)

Over: 233 (-110)

Under: 233 (-110)

How To Watch Magic vs. 76ers

TV: Bally Florida, NBCS Philadelphia

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread

Despite losing their previous two matchups with the 76ers and coming in off a two-game losing streak, the Magic have a chance to cover tonight thanks to their interior strength. While Orlando ranks just 17th in points in the paint (48.4 PPG), they are highly efficient underneath – ranking 13th in overall shooting percentage (47%). Perhaps their strong attribute offensively is their tendency to get to the free-throw line. The Magic ranks second in the league in made free throws per game (20 FTM/Game), with free throws making up the third-highest percent of their shots (30%). They are similarly strong down low on the defensive end, allowing the seventh-fewest points in the paint per game (48.3 Opp. PPG). That extends to their work on the glass as the Magic rank in the league’s top half in rebound rate.

If Orlando’s key to covering tonight comes via their big guys, that starts with 6’10” center Wendell Carter Jr. The young big man averages 15.3 PPG and 8.6 RPG while shooting a solid 53% from the floor. His ability to stretch to the floor (36% from three on 3.4 attempts per game) is a key part of their offense. Carter is also a strong defensive player – something that could prove critical tonight. He missed both of their previous matchups with the 76ers. His season debut against Philadelphia could be critical in their ability to cover tonight.

While Carter will have his hands full attempting to cover Joel Embiid, the Magic’s best chances of hanging with Philadelphia’s high-powered offense rides on the shoulders of their young wings. Rookie Paolo Banchero and second-year man Franz Wagner form what is one of the most promising young duos in the East. Banchero (20.5 PPG) leads the team in scoring, although Wagner (19.9 PPG) is right behind him. Although neither player has been especially impressive in recent games, their track record of success against the 76ers and overall abilities will be crucial for any potential Magic cover tonight.

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

Philadelphia enters tonight as the single-hottest team in the NBA. Winners of seven straight games, the 76ers have leapfrogged into second place in the East thanks to their strong star play and stout defense. The 76ers allowed the fourth-fewest points per game (110.9 Opp. PPG) and are especially adept at defending the outside shot. Philly allows the third-fewest threes per game (11.3), while opponents shoot the second-lowest percentage from deep in the league (34.6%). Offensively, the 76ers are a lethal outside shooting team. They rank ninth in made threes per game (12.9) and shoot them at the fourth-highest percentage in the NBA (38.5%).

For as good as the 76ers have been from beyond the arc, their offense starts with big man Joel Embiid. A top-three finisher for the MVP race in each of the past two seasons, Embiid is the heart and soul of this 76ers team. While he is questionable tonight, the 76ers have proven the ability to win this season without him. Philly is 8-4 in games he doesn’t play – largely thanks to an increased offensively workload from their guards.

Guards James Harden and Tyrese Maxey make up one of the more unique backcourts in the NBA. While the two don’t provide a ton of defensive production, they are both skilled shot-creators, both for themselves and their teammates. On the season, Harden averages 21.4 PPG and 11.2 APG while Maxey chips in 21 PPG and shoots 40% from three. Although neither played in the prior two games with Orlando, they both have proven highly effective when Embiid sits. In eight games without their big man, Maxey leads the team with 29.1 PPG and 3.8 made threes per game – while shooting 49% from the floor and 44% from beyond the arc.

Final Magic-76ers Prediction & Pick

Pay close attention to Embiid’s status, but regardless I like the 76ers to keep their winning streak alive and make short work of a middling Magic team.

Final Magic-76ers Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia 76ers -9.5 (-110)