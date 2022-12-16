By Aidan Cotter · 4 min read

The Orlando Magic (9-20) visit the Boston Celtics (22-7) on Friday night. Action tips off at 7:40 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Magic-Celtics prediction and pick.

Orlando has won four straight games but still sits in 13th place in the Eastern Conference. The Magic are 14-14-1 against the spread while 50% of their games have gone over. Boston has lost two of their last three games yet still resides in first place in the East. The Celtics are 18-11 against the spread while 54% of their games have gone over. This will be the second of four meetings between the two teams. Boston took the first meeting in Orlando, 126-120.

Here are the Magic-Celtics NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Magic-Celtics Odds

Orlando Magic: +12.5 (-110)

Boston Celtics: -12.5 (-110)

Over: 226.5 (-110)

Under: 226.5 (-110)

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread

Orlando is firmly in the tanking conversation but that doesn’t mean they’re not a competitive basketball team. Orlando is weak on offense despite some strong individual performers, ranking 28th in scoring and 24th in offensive rating. They’re a surprisingly solid defensive team that ranks 15th in points allowed and 27th in defensive rating. Orlando’s biggest strength is their ability to rebound as they rank seventh in rebound differential and sixth in rebound rate. Orlando will again be without Wendell Carter Jr. and Gary Harris due to injuries.

While the matchup is tough, Orlando heads up to Boston while playing their best basketball of the season. The Magic have won four straight games thanks largely to the strong play of wing Franz Wagner. The second-year player has been rock solid all season long, averaging 19.9 PPG while shooting 49% from the field. He’s been even better during their win streak during which he’s averaging 24 PPG while shooting 43% from three. Franz performed well in their previous meeting with the Celtics when he scored 18 points on 47% shooting.

While Franz has been Orlando’s leading scorer during the win streak, rookie Paolo Banchero still paces the team for the season. He averages 21.7 PPG and 6.9 RPG while shooting 45% from the field. He’s been impressive as a distributor as well, averaging 3.9 APG. Paolo has been a remarkably consistent scorer as he’s contributed between 18-24 points in 10 of his last 11 games. He and Wagner draw a tough matchup against Boston’s elite wings, but Orlando’s recent play and strength on the glass are worth keeping in mind before making a Magic-Celtics prediction.

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

Boston had a rough end to their west coast road trip but remains with the best record in the league. The Celtics have a blistering offense that ranks first in both scoring and offensive rating. They’re nearly a top-ten defense as well, ranking 13th in points allowed and eighth in defensive rating. Their one weakness lies on the glass as they rank just 21st in both rebound differential and rebound rate. They project to get some help in that department, however, as Boston has notably listed Al Horford as questionable, while Robert Williams III is expected to make his season debut.

Center Robert Williams III could not have picked a better time to make his season debut as Boston has struggled a bit with Al Horford (personal) missing the last few games. Williams was the linchpin of Boston’s defense last year, especially during their postseason run. Last year he averaged 10 PPG, 9.6 RPG, and 2.2 BPG while shooting 74% from the field. For as good as Boston has played this season, they clearly miss his defensive presence and rebounding prowess. Williams instantly provides them with elite rim protection – something that will come in handy as they try to cover a hefty spread against a bruising Magic frontline.

While Williams will likely have some rust to shake off in his first game back, Boston backers can be confident in their wings to carry the load offensively. Boston’s top offense is led by the dup of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Tatum is an MVP favorite thanks to his 30.2 PPG, 8.3 RPG, and 4.1 APG. Tatum is coming off one of his best games of the season when he scored 44 points and pulled down nine rebounds against the Lakers earlier this week. He dropped 40 in their first meeting against Orlando as well, Brown is right behind him, averaging 26.6 PPG and 7.3 RPG. Their consistent presence and previous success against Orlando are worth keeping in mind before making a Magic-Celtics prediction and pick.

Final Magic-Celtics Prediction & Pick

Boston could certainly blow Orlando out but given how well the Magic have played lately, I’m trying to stay away from the spread here. The over is the play tonight given Boston’s offensive prowess and the combined 246 points in their first meeting.

Final Magic-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Over 226.5 (-110)