The Orlando Magic (24-34) visit the Toronto Raptors (27-31) on Tuesday night. Action tips off at 7:40 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Magic-Raptors prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Orlando has won two of their last three games but still sits in 13th place in the Eastern Conference. The Magic covered 58% of their games while 52% went under the projected point total. Toronto has won four of their last five games and sits in ninth place in the East. The Raptors covered 48% of their games while 57% went over. This will be the fourth and final meeting between the two teams. Orlando holds a 2-1 advantage, however, the home team has won each of the first three games.

NBA Odds: Magic-Raptors Odds

NBA Odds: Magic-Raptors Odds

Orlando Magic: +7 (-106)

Toronto Raptors: -7 (-114)

Over: 221.5 (-110)

Under: 221.5 (-110)

How To Watch Magic vs. Raptors

TV: Bally Florida, SN

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread

Orlando enters tonight fresh off a huge win in Chicago last night. The Magic’s defense was on full display in that win as they held the Bulls to 41% shooting overall including 14% from beyond the arc. That defense is the strength of their team as they allow just 113.5 PPG – 16th in the NBA. They are especially stout down low as they allow the fifth-fewest points in the paint per game. Additionally, the Magic do a great job defending the three-ball as they allow the third-lowest three-point percentage in the league. Offensively, Orlando struggles to score consistently, however, they excel at getting the line as they average the fifth-most free throws per game.

The Magic are led by their pair of young wings in Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero. Banchero leads the team with 20.0 PPG while also chipping in 6.7 RPG and 3.6 APG. The heavy favorite to win Rookie of the Year, Banchero is already a strong scorer who excels at attacking the rim and getting to the free-throw line as he averages 7.6 attempts per game. Wagner is right behind him, averaging 19.1 PPG in addition to 4.0 RPG and 3.5 APG. The second-year pro has developed into a strong outside shooter as well, averaging 1.6 threes per game while shaping 37% from deep. Wagner has been especially effective against the Raptors this season as he averaged 22.0 PPG in three prior matchups with Toronto.

The X-factor for the Magic tonight is former first-overall pick, Markelle Fultz. Fultz has seen his career revitalized in Orlando as he has put together an incredibly productive season. He was one assist shy of a triple-double last night and is playing some of his best ball of the season right now. Over his last seven games, Fultz averaged 16.1 PPG on 55% shooting in addition to 4.9 RPG and 4.6 APG. Toronto has struggled against athletic guards this season – setting Fultz up for another strong night.

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread

Toronto stayed pat at the trade deadline and opted to not blow things up. So far, it’s worked as they have played their way back into the playoff picture, sitting in ninth place. The Raptors feature the league’s 11th-ranked defense that allows just 112.4 PPG. On the offensive end, the Raptors do a great job running the fast break and taking care of the ball. Toronto averages the second-most fast break points per game with 18.0 PPG in addition to the fewest turnovers per game. Additionally, the Raptors excel at crashing the offensive glass as they hold the fourth-highest offensive rebound rate in the NBA.

The Raptors are led by their dynamic duo of Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet. Both players have been solid all season but they’ve been especially dangerous in recent games. Over his last five games, Siakam averaged 28.4 PPG, 6.4 RPG, and 5.2 APG. He is shooting 55% over that span including 55% from three on 4.4 attempts per game. The 6’8″ forward has had a ton of success against the Magic this season, averaging 27.0 PPG, 8.0 APG, and 7.7 RPG in three prior matchups with Orlando.

VanVleet has been near as impressive in recent games, averaging 23.0 PPG and 5.4 APG. While he continues to struggle with his shooting efficiency, the veteran guard is a high-volume outside shooter who has averaged 3.4 made threes across his last five appearances. Coming off a 35-point outing against the Pistons, expect VanVleet to come out firing against an Orlando defense that allows the sixth-most threes per game.

Final Magic-Raptors Prediction & Pick

Although the Magic are coming off a big win against the Bulls, I like the Raptors to run away with this one considering their rest advantage and earlier dominance at home against Orlando.

Final Magic-Raptors Prediction & Pick: Toronto Raptors -7 (-114)