The Dallas Mavericks are in Indianapolis to take the Indiana Pacers Monday night! This game will continue our NBA odds series with a Mavericks-Pacers prediction and pick.

The Mavericks are in danger of not making the postseason as they sit a game back from the play-in game in the Western Conference. In a shocking a disappointing season, Dallas has a record of 36-39. Currently, the Mavericks have lost four straight and seven of their last ten. The Mavericks lost to the Charlotte Hornets in their last game. Dallas has seven games to sneak into the playoffs and make an impact.

The Pacers are sitting in 11th in the Eastern Conference. They are 3.5 games back, and it is looking like they will miss the playoffs. Indiana has lost six of their last ten games as well. The Pacers last played on Saturday night vs. the Atlanta Hawks. They lost 143-130 in the game.

The Pacers and Mavericks met a month ago in Dallas. Indiana won the game by two.

Here are the Mavericks-Pacers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Mavericks-Pacers Odds

Dallas Mavericks: +1 (-108)

Indiana Pacers: -1 (-112)

Over: 234 (-110)

Under: 234 (-110)

How To Watch Mavericks vs. Pacers

TV: NBA TV, Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Southwest

Stream: NBA TV app

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread

The Mavericks can win this game strictly because of Luka Doncic. Doncic averages 33.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game. Kyrie Irving scores 27.0 points per game for the Mavericks. However, Doncic is most likely not playing in this game after picking up his 16th technical foul. The good news is the Pacers give up the fourth most points in the NBA. In the last ten contests, the Pacers have given up 126 points per game. Irving should score a lot this game. When only Kyrie plays, the Mavericks are 3-1. Iriving averages almost 29 points a game when Luka does not play.

Dallas makes the third most threes per game in the NBA. The Pacers allow teams to shoot the fifth-best percentage from beyond the arc. Dallas needs to hit their threes if they want to win this game. Irving is shooting just under 39 percent from three for the Mavericks while Tim Hardaway Jr. makes 2.9 per game and Reggie Bullock shoots 38.7 percent from deep.

One note about the game is the Pacers could be without Tyrese Haliburton in this game. Without Haliburton, the Pacers are just 5-14. He is a vital part of that team and without him, the Mavericks have a good chance at winning.

Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread

The Pacers are top half of the league in scoring. They average 115.8 points per game, and they will need to score to win this game. When the Pacers score more than 115 points in a game this season, they have a record of 26-13. Getting to that 115-point mark would be their season average, so it is not unrealistic. In the last ten games, the Pacers are scoring 120.7 points per game. Without Haliburton, the Pacers score 113.1 points per game. A little lower than their average, but that 115-point mark is still very possible.

Indiana is top ten in steals and second in blocks this season. The Pacers need to put defensive pressure on Dallas and force bad shots. The Mavericks will take their threes, but if those shots are contested, Indiana puts themselves in a real position to win. The Pacers protect the rim as well. Defensive pressure is important if Indiana wants to win.

Final Mavericks-Pacers Prediction & Pick

The Mavericks have been struggling this season. However, the Pacers are even worse without their best player Tyrese Haliburton. If Haliburton is not playing this game, expect Dallas to win.

Final Mavericks-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Mavericks +1 (-112), Under 234 (-110)