The Dallas Mavericks (28-26) visit the Utah Jazz (27-27) on Monday night. Action tips off at 9:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Mavericks-Jazz prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Dallas has won two of their last three games and sits in sixth place in the Western Conference. The Mavericks covered 35% of their games while 54% went over the projected point total. Utah has won two of their last three games and sits in 10th place in the West. The Jazz covered 56% of their games while 55% went over. This will be the third of four meetings between the conference foes. They’ve split the series thus far, with each home team picking up a narrow victory.

Here are the Mavericks-Jazz NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Mavericks-Jazz Odds

Dallas Mavericks: +9 (-110)

Utah Jazz: -9 (-110)

Over: 222.5 (-110)

Under: 222.5 (-110)

How To Watch Mavericks vs. Jazz

TV: Bally Southwest, ATTSN Rocky Mountain

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread

Dallas made headlines over the weekend as they traded for disgruntled star Kyrie Irving. While that trade certainly raises their ceiling and increased their title chances, it does little to help their chances of covering tonight. With Irving not expected to play until Wednesday and Luka Doncic out with an injury, the Mavericks are certainly short-handed tonight. That being said, Dallas still has a chance to cover tonight thanks to their strong defense. Dallas ranks in the top ten in points allowed as they give up just 112 PPG. They do an excellent job limiting opponents’ three-point chances as the Mavericks allow the second-fewest made threes per game.

Although Dallas will be limited tonight with so many players injured or unavailable, they will get a huge boost with Christian Wood returning to the lineup. Wood was tremendous prior to an eight-game absence due to injury. For the season, the versatile big man averaged 18.4 PPG and 8.4 RPG. He is an efficient scorer who shoots 54% from the floor and 39% from beyond the arc. Prior to getting hurt, Wood was playing some of his best ball of the season. In the three games before an extended absence, Wood averaged 23 PPG and 13 RPG. Utah allows the fourth-most points in the paint in the league – setting Wood up for a big game in his return to the court.

The X-factor for Dallas tonight is wing Tim Hardaway Jr. Although the versatile perimeter player has struggled this season, he’s shown signs of life after a brutal start to the season. He is coming off one of his best games of the year when he scored 22 points in their loss to Golden State. Dallas goes to a whole different level when Hardaway is locked in. The Mavericks hold a 9-4 record when Hardaway scores 20+ points – something he’ll likely need to do tonight if they want to cover a hefty road spread.

Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread

Utah continues to cling to the final play-in game spot as they hold a narrow lead in the race for the No. 10 seed in the West. That being said, the West is jam-packed and a win tonight could vault them as high as sixth place given how compact the conference is. Utah features a potent offense that ranks in the top five in scoring with 117.6 PPG. The Jazz do an excellent job making the extra pass and finding open shooters. Utah ranks in the top ten in assists and three-point shooting. While they can struggle on defense, their potent offense should be enough to ensure they cover against a diminished Dallas roster.

Offensively, the Jazz are led by All-Star Lauri Markkanen. Markkanen has been incredible all season but is coming off arguably the best month of his career. In 11 January games, Lauri averaged 28.5 PPG and 9.0 RPG while shooting 49% from the field. A talented three-point shooter, Markkanen has the ability to light it up from deep on any given night. He averaged 3.1 made threes per game while shooting a career-high 43% from beyond the arc. Having scored 20+ points in 20 consecutive games, expect Markkanen to have another big night against a depleted Mavericks defense.

The X-factor for Utah tonight is point guard Mike Conley. The veteran has been solid since returning from injury and serves as an excellent floor general and defender. Although he doesn’t score much anymore, Conley has averaged 13 PPG, 8.0 APG, and 1.6 steals per game over his last five appearances.

Final Mavericks-Jazz Prediction & Pick

With Dallas’ roster so barren tonight, the Jazz should roll in a home matchup they desperately need if they want to stay in the playoff hunt.

Final Mavericks-Jazz Prediction & Pick: Utah Jazz -9 (-110)