Viewers will be treated to another showdown as the Dallas Mavericks (25-24) will face off against the Phoenix Suns (25-24) at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. These two teams will be featured in the NBA Rivals week and will be the third face-off of the team this season. Read our NBA odds series and check out our Mavericks-Suns pick and prediction.

Dallas had a disastrous series of performances in its last 10 games, as the Mavericks only snatched three wins against the Pelican,s Lakers, and Heat. Their recent match-up was a home game with the Washington Wizards, where Luka Doncic committed a bad foul against Kyle Kuzma, who sank a free throw to seal Washington’s victory.

Phoenix, on the other hand, found some incredible wins despite having a depleted roster. They are now riding a four-game winning streak, featuring wins over the Nets, Pacers, Grizzlies, and Hornets. Phoenix hopes to gradually rise up the rankings of the tight Western Conference, where they are now tied with Dallas in the sixth spot.

Here are the Mavericks-SunsNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Mavericks-Suns Odds

Dallas Mavericks: +1.5 (-112)

Phoenix Suns: -1.5 (-108)

Over: 221 (-110)

Under: 221 (-110)

How To Watch Mavericks vs. Suns

TV: TNT

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT

Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread

The Mavericks enter this contest without the services of their big men Christian Wood and Maxi Kleber. Wood, who is posting up 18.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.3 blocks throughout the season, will be sidelined as he nurses a fracture in his left thumb.

Despite having two key frontcourt players not contributing in the hardwood, Jason Kidd’s squad can only go up from this situation. He has been delegating Luka Doncic with offensive duties. Luka Magic is contributing 33.8 points on 50% shooting, as well as producing 9.1 boards, 8.6 assists, and 1.5 steals for the Mavericks. He has been exceptional all season, as attested by his 26 double-doubles and 10 triple-doubles. Spencer Dinwiddie and Tim Hardaway Jr. complement Doncic in scoring duties, as they are scoring 16.9 and 13.9 points, respectively.

One of the most prominent features of the Dallas Mavericks is its usage of 3-and-D players in its rotation, which has certainly paid off. Dorian Finney-Smith, Reggie Bullock, and Josh Green are among Dallas’ leading three point-shooters. At times, Kidd has also provided Frank Ntilikina, Davis Bertans, and Jaden hardy some minutes, and they have responded well to their opportunities.

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

Coach Monty Williams has suffered various losing streaks over the course of the season, but the team’s resilience has been the most visible characteristic the team has shown. The team will still not share minutes with Devin Booker, Cameron Payne, and Landry Shamet on the hardwood, but the Suns have been scorching hot as of late. They have managed to defeat the Grizzlies despite their comeback attempt in the second half and their recent win was a 128-97 demolition against the Charlotte Hornets.

Chris Paul and Cameron Johnson’s return to the lineup has significantly paid off for the Suns. Johnson’s three games in 2023 saw him scoring 19, eight, and 24 and that trend will likely keep on going as he looks like having refined touches on his three-point and free0-throw shooting. Chris Paul continues making a positive impact on the floor by putting up 13.4 points and 8.5 assists, which has resulted in nine double-doubles this season.

The key to the Suns’ victory here is all-around offensive contributions from role players. The likes of Duane Washington, Jr., Damion Lee, Dario Saric, Torrey Craig, Jock Landale, and Josh Okogie have been phenomenal for the Suns, and they are primed to keep their numbers up as long as Booker remains on the sidelines and Deandre Ayton plays with injury management.

Final Mavericks-Suns Prediction & Pick

The Mavericks continue to show signs of struggle while Christian Wood remains out. Meanwhile, the Suns are trending to climb up the ranks of the Western Conference bracket, despite the unavailability of its key players like Booker, Payne, Shamet, and Ayton. With the home crowd on their side, the Suns look like they can cover the spread, especially because of the way they play these past few games. As long as Dallas remains inconsistent, it’s better to side with the home team to secure this victory.

Final Mavericks-Suns Prediction & Pick: Phoenix Suns -1.5 (-108)