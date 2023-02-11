The Denver Nuggets will face off with the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. We are in Charlotte sharing our NBA odds series, making a Nuggets-Hornets prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Nuggets are coming off a 115-104 loss to the Orlando Magic in Florida. Unfortunately, Jamal Murray did not play in this game as he nursed a knee injury. Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 37 points and 13 rebounds. Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic added 29 points and 12 rebounds. No one else managed more than 12 points in this game. Moreover, the Nuggets shot 46.4 percent from the field. Denver also managed a pitiful 30.3 percent mark from the 3-point line. Also, the Nuggets lost the battle on the boards.

The Hornets are coming off a 127-116 defeat at the hands of the Boston Celtics. Significantly, Terry Rozier led the way with 27 points. LaMelo Ball added 24 points, nine rebounds, and 10 assists. Additionally, PJ Washington added 17 points. The Hornets shot only 34.8 percent from beyond the arc while allowing the Celtics to hit 45.5 percent of their 3-point shots.

The Nuggets come into this game with a record of 38-18. However, they are only 12-14 on the road. The Nuggets are 5-5 over their past 10 games. Meanwhile, the Hornets are 15-42. The Hornets are 7-17 at home. Also, they are 2-8 over their previous 10 games.

The Nuggets defeated the Hornets 119-115 on December 18, 2022, at Ball Arena. Moreover, the Nuggets are 8-2 against the Hornets in the past 10 games but just 5-5 in Charlotte.

Here are the Nuggets-Hornets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Nuggets-Hornets Odds

Denver Nuggets: -8.5 (-112)

Charlotte Hornets: +8.5 (-108)

Over: 238 (-110)

Under: 238 (-110)

How To Watch Nuggets vs. Hornets

TV: BSSE, ALT

Stream: NBA+

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

Will Murray play tonight? It is a burning question for the Nuggets, who are 1-2 over the past three games without him. Therefore, they are in desperate need for him to return to the lineup. The Nuggets are the best team in the Western Conference. However, they have some issues that might bite them down the line.

Jokic must step up in his absence, as he did last season. Significantly, he averages 24.8 points per game, 11.3 rebounds, and 10.1 assists. Gordon averages 17.3 points per game, while Michael Porter averages 16.8. The Nuggets are the best team in the association in field goal shooting percentage and 3-point shooting percentage. However, they are only 26th from the charity stripe. The Nuggets also struggle on the boards, ranking 20th in rebounds. Moreover, the Nuggets are also 20th in turnovers and blocked shots. Denver will have to adjust without Murray in the lineup. However, it might be a challenge as they try and keep the momentum going.

The Nuggets could cover the spread if they convert their shots and make their free throws. Moreover, they must defend the rim well and prevent the Hornets from gaining second chances.

Why The Hornets Could Cover The Spread

The Hornets have two amazing scorers and not much else. Therefore, they have emerged as one of the worst teams in the league. But when their top guys go off, they are a challenge for anyone in the league.

Ball averages 23.1 points per game with eight assists. Meanwhile, Rozier averages 21.7 points per game. Things have been really rough for Charlotte since they lost Kelly Oubre Jr. Unfortunately, it has contributed to their downward spiral. The Hornets take plenty of shots, but they don’t make them. Substantially, they are the worst team in the league in field goal shooting percentage. The Hornets are also last in 3-point shooting percentage. Moreover, they are 25th in free throw shooting percentage. Shooting has been a significant issue for the Hornets, and their inability to make routine shots has contributed to their downfall.

But the Hornets excel in several areas that could help them in the future. Substantially, if they learned how to shoot, they would be a playoff team. The Hornets are seventh on the boards, seventh in turnovers, and 13th in blocks. Ultimately, their ability to do these things has kept them in games, despite their poor shooting.

The Hornets can cover the spread if they hit their shots. Then, they must control the rim.

Final Nuggets-Hornets Prediction & Pick

We are making this prediction based on the assumption that Murray might return and the Hornets are on a back-to-back. Therefore, it is vital to keep an eye on the Murray situation. Expect the Nuggets to hit their shots. Consequently, we will see if they can control the boards.

Final Nuggets-Hornets Prediction & Pick: Denver Nuggets: -8.5 (-112)