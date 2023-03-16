The Denver Nuggets (46-23) visit the Detroit Pistons (16-54) on Thursday night! Action tips off at 7:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with Nuggets-Pistons prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Denver has lost four in a row but remains firmly atop the Western Conference. The Nuggets covered 53% of their games while 52% went over the projected point total. Detroit has lost 12 of their last 13 games and sits at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. The Pistons covered 45% of their games while 51% went over. This will be the second and final meeting between the cross-conference foes. Detroit won outright in the previous matchup back in November.

Here are the Nuggets-Pistons NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Nuggets-Pistons Odds:

Denver Nuggets: -14 (-110)

Detroit Pistons: +14 (-110)

Over: 228.5 (-110)

Under: 228.5 (-110)

How To Watch Nuggets vs. Pistons

TV: Altitude 2, Bally Detroit

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

Denver finds itself slumping at the wrong point in the season as we rapidly approach the playoffs. That being said, the Nuggets remain firmly atop the Western Conference. Although they did drop the previous matchup with the Pistons, the Nuggets have a great chance to cover tonight thanks to their elite offense. Denver averages the seventh-most points per game and now gets a date with a Detroit defense allowing the second-most points per game. The Nuggets dominate in multiple facets on the offensive side of the ball but are particularly effective in the paint where they average the fourth-most points per game. That bodes especially well for their chances of covering tonight considering the Pistons allow the second-most paint points per game in the NBA. Additionally, the Nuggets rarely beat themselves on offense as they rank first in assist-to-turnover ratio.

The Nuggets are led by two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic. While a third consecutive MVP for the big man is far from a lock, he has an impressive resume, to say the least. Jokic averages a triple-double for the season but has been especially locked in on the glass since the All-Star break. Over his last 10 games, the Joker averaged 24.6 PPG, 14.1 RPG, and 9.2 APG. He remains highly efficient when scoring the ball himself, shooting 62% overall and 48% from three over that span. Detroit had no answer for him when these teams last met as he amassed 31 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds. Expect a similar performance from Jokic considering he has scored 28+ points in three consecutive games.

The X-factor for the Nuggets is guard Jamal Murray. Murray has been up and down in his return to full-time action this season and he has particularly struggled since the All-Star break. Over his last 10 games, Murray has averaged 18.8 PPG and 6.7 APG. However, he is shooting just 39% overall and 34% from beyond the arc. While his shooting woes are certainly a cause for concern, there may be no better remedy for a broken jumper than the Detroit defense. In addition to allowing the second-most points per game, the Pistons allow the third-highest field goal percentage in the league.

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread

Detroit has cemented itself in the cellar of the Eastern Conference as they are one of three teams league-wide that is already mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. With nothing left to play for this season, Detroit has largely turned towards their young guys in hopes of building some momentum going into next season. While their metrics may be poor and the winning may be minuscule, the Pistons do have a number of high draft picks on their roster and they are catching the Nuggets at the right time.

Since the All-Star break, the Pistons have been led by rookie guard Jaden Ivey. The fifth-overall selection in this past summer’s draft, Ivey has been inconsistent this season but flashes star potential. The 6’4″ guard possesses elite athleticism and a natural feel for scoring the ball. In seven games since the break, he averaged 16.9 PPG and 7.0 APG. While he shot just 38% over that span, his ability to create shots for himself and others could be incredibly impactful tonight considering the Nuggets’ defensive woes.

The X-factor for the Pistons is big man James Wiseman. The former No. 2 overall pick is making the most of his opportunity with Detroit as he has averaged 13.3 PPG and 9.4 RPG in 11 games since the All-Star break. He has a great opportunity to make a name for himself tonight via a matchup with he MVP.

Final Nuggets-Pistons Prediction & Pick

While Detroit has been free-falling, I like them catching 14 points here at home given how poor the Nuggets have played of late.

Final Nuggets-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Detroit Pistons +14 (-110)