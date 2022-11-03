NBA Odds: Nuggets vs Thunder prediction, odds and pick – 11/3/2022

The Denver Nuggets (4-3) take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (4-3) on Thursday. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Nuggets-Thunder prediction and pick.

Denver is 4-3 but is coming off a tight loss to the Lakers. The Nuggets are 3-4 against the spread and four of their seven games have gone over the projected point total.

Oklahoma City has won four consecutive games after starting 0-3. The Thunder have been very profitable for their backers, covering six of seven games. Four of their seven games have gone over.

Here are the Nuggets-Thunder NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Nuggets-Thunder Odds

Denver Nuggets: -6.5 (-112)

Oklahoma City Thunder: -6.5 (-110)

Over: 228 (-110)

Under: 228 (-110)

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

Denver has had a rocky start to the season despite possessing a winning record. The Nuggets have been an above-average offense – ranking 13th in points per game and seventh in adjusted offensive efficiency. Their primary woes come on the defensive end of the floor. Denver is 24th in points allowed and 30th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Denver does rebound the ball well (10th in rebound differential) but has struggled with turnovers (18th in TO per game).

The Nuggets are, of course, led by two-time MVP Nikola Jokic. Jokic’s numbers are down compared to his previous two MVP seasons, however, that has more to do with his supporting case getting healthy than his play declining. Jokic leads the team with 21 PPG, 11.1 RPG, and 8.4 APG. He’s done so on 58.6% shooting, although he hasn’t quite found his outside stroke – shooting just 21.1% from three. Jokic is attempting just 12.4 shots per game which is down significantly from his 18 shots per game the last two seasons.

Jokic’s usage being down is in direct correlation with an increasing reliance on forward Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray. MPJ played just nine games last year thanks to injury but has slowly worked his way back this season. He’s averaged 18.5 PPG in just 29 minutes per game while shooting an eye-popping 48.9% from three. It’s unlikely he continues to shoot close to 50% from three for the entire season, but MPJ is undoubtedly an elite shooter who is among the best when he’s got it going.

Murray, on the other hand, has not had as smooth of a return to basketball as Michael Porter Jr. Murray sat for over a year to rehab his knee and he’s certainly shown signs of rust this year. For the season, Murray averages 13.8 PPG on a 41.5% FG% and 33.3% 3P%. His minutes increase every game – culminating in a season-high 31 minutes in their most recent outing. That coincided with Murray’s best (and most aggressive) showing of the season. Despite the loss, Murray score 21 points and attempted 21 shots – both season highs. Murray is still not 100% “back” but if the last game was any indication, the 25-year-old point guard is returning to form as an elite guard in the league.

Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread

Oklahoma City continues to defy the odds and appears to yet again be a sharp pick in gambling markets. Despite the front office obviously tanking, the Thunder’s product on the court has been surprisingly stellar. OKC is a little below average offensively, ranking 20th in scoring and 23rd in offensive efficiency. However, they’ve been lockdown on defense – ranking 11th in points allowed and eighth in defensive efficiency. The Thunder don’t rebound particularly well (24th in rebound differential) but do an excellent job limiting mistakes on offense (third in turnovers per game).

The Oklahoma City offense runs first and foremost through budding superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. SGA has been phenomenal this season – averaging 31.5 points per game and 6.8 assists per game. He’s been a menace on defense as well, swiping 2.5 steals per game. The fifth-year guard has shot the ball incredibly efficiently at 51.8% and that’s in spite of him being cold to start the year from three (31.8% 3P%). SGA has four 30-point games under his belt already and his affinity for hot streaks is something to keep in mind when making a Nuggets-Thunder prediction.

Outside of SGA, the Thunder have a multitude of capable young talents with the potential to swing a game. Second-year pro Josh Giddey returned from a brief absence last game and showed off his wide range of abilities. Giddey is a triple-double threat on thanks to a stat line of 12.5 PPG, 6.5 RPG, and 6.3 APG. Last time out, though, it was lengthy forward Aleksej Pokusevski who shined off the bench. Poku is oozing with potential and has started to come on as of late. The Serbian forward has scored 15+ in two of his last three games and showed off his defensive versatility in the most recent outing – pulling down nine rebounds while blocking three shots and recording two steals.

Final Nuggets-Thunder Prediction & Pick

The Nuggets are still getting respect for last year while the Thunder still fall outside the market’s good graces. Take advantage while you still can and hammer the home underdogs.

Final Nuggets-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder +6.5 (-110)