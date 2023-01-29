The Indiana Pacers (24-27) take on the Memphis Grizzlies (31-18) at the FedExForum on Sunday. Check out our NBA odds series and see what we have for our Pacers-Grizzlies prediction and pick.

After a red-hot streak of 11 straight wins, the Grizzlies are fumbling as of late. The internet has been making fun of the Grizzlies, telling that Memphis has notched five straight losses since the Shannon Sharpe incident at Crypto.com Arena when they faced the Los Angeles Lakers.

On the other hand, Indiana is still struggling to find the rhythm it once had earlier in the season, thanks to the extended absence of Tyrese Haliburton. In its last 10 games, Indiana has only managed to squeak a win over Chicago after a 70-point effort in the second half.

Here are the Pacers-GrizzliesNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Pacers-Grizzlies Odds

Indiana Pacers: +9.5 (-110)

Memphis Grizzlies: -9.5 (-110)

Over: 241 (-110)

Under: 241 (-110)

How To Watch Pacers vs. Grizzlies

TV: Bally Sports SE – Memphis, Bally Sports Indiana

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT

Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread

The Pacers are 24-27 this season, sitting at third place in the Central Division and ninth in the Eastern Conference. For the 2022-2023 season, Indy ranks second in blocks at 5.9 per game, thanks to efforts from Myles Turner and Jalen Smith in challenging shots, especially near the rim. Indy is also posting top-seven ranks in three categories: sixth in free-throw percentage (79.9%), seventh in assists (26.4), and sixth in steals (8.1).

While Tyrese Haliburton and Daniel Theis will continue watching the games from the sidelines, Rick Carlisle’s squad has shown fortitude in powering through this NBA season. T.J. McConnell has been brought into the starting lineup, and Indiana has found some confidence in executing their offensive plays like the ones they used to run together with Haliburton.

In Indiana’s last four games where McConnell started, they won one game at Chicago, where McConnell posted a 20-point, 10-assist game. Chris Duarte has been extended more minutes and he produced 11 points, nine rebounds, and three assists in the same game. Both Turner and Bennedict Mathurin poured in 26 points in the six-point win against the Bulls.

During that stretch, they also managed to keep the games close. They have pulled comeback attempts against the Suns, Magic, and Bucks, but they just fell short. In their last 10 games, the Pacers scored an average of 115 points per game.

The keys to a Pacers win here are to produce a hot start in the first half start, make two-way adjustments in the second half, and get more offensive production from the bench. McConnell, Duarte, Turner, Aaron Nesmith, Duarte, and Buddy Hield are proven to be capable of producing north of 10 points per night, with Turner contributing rebounds and blocks in the mix. Smith, Andrew Nembhard, Oshae Brissett, and Terry Taylor should supplement Mathurin’s explosive point production off the bench.

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

The Grizzlies have notched a 31-18 record this season. They are first in the Southwest Division, besting New Orleans, Dallas, San Antonio, and Houston, and are second in the Western Conference ladder, 2.5 games behind the Denver Nuggets. Memphis has been a dominant two-way force on the hardwood when looking at the stats. They rank first in field goals made and attempts (43.6 made field goals on 93.1 attempts), sixth in free-throw attempts (25.4), and seventh in points per game (116.8). On the defensive side, they rank first in total rebounds (48.7) and offensive rebounds (13.3), fifth in steals (8.2), and third in blocks (5.9).

However, the Grizzlies host this game with five straight losses burdening them. Two of those losses — against the Timberwolves and Kings — were blowouts, while the three defeats from the Lakers, Suns, and Warriors were decided by two points or less. John Konchar and Steven Adams will be out for this game, while Danny Green and Desmond Bane are doubtful to play.

Ja Morant is the controller of Memphis’ cruise this season. In 41 games played this season, Morant is posting 27.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 8.1 assists, and a steal per game. Jaren Jackson Jr. is the squad’s two-way force in the frontcourt, producing 16.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, a steal, and 3.1 blocks per ball game in just 33 games played so far. Bane, Dillon Brooks, Tyus Jones, and Brandon Clarke are also posting up double-digit point averages this season, so not having Bane would be a tough blow.

The keys to Memphis’ home victory are getting more fouls drawn, sinking 3-pointers, and all-around bench production. The likes of Santi Aldama, Xavier Tillman, and David Roddy will likely see an uptick in minutes, so they should make the most out of Morant and Jones’ playmaking abilities by putting buckets near the rim, as well as securing boards for the team. The Grizzlies also play with a lot of speed, so they should also use their quickness, size, and youth to their advantage.

Final Pacers-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Indy has at least been competitive in recent games without Haliburton. Memphis is the better team on paper, but they have been playing lackadaisically as of late, especially with Adams being out of the team and Bane hurting. While the Pacers winning would be a major upset, they can definitely cover this big number.

Final Pacers-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Indiana Pacers (+9.5)