NBA Odds: Pistons vs. Bucks prediction, odds and pick – 11/2/2022

The Milwaukee Bucks host the Detroit Pistons in a divisional battle on Wednesday night! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pistons-Bucks prediction and pick.

The NBA season started on Oct. 18 and fast forward to Nov. 2, the Bucks have yet to taste a loss. The Deer are (6-0) and have a great chance to improve to (7-0) as they face the 14th-seed Pistons once again. Khris Middleton has yet to play since his injury last year but despite his absence, the Bucks look like a championship contender for the 4th-straight season.

Detroit has a lot of work to do but the season is still young. The Pistons are (2-6) and are coming off a loss Monday night against this very team. The Bucks only won by two points as the Pistons outscored them 31-22 in the 4th quarter. However, Milwaukee found a way to get it done and the Pistons know they must be at their best.

Here are the Pistons-Bucks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Pistons-Bucks Odds

Detroit Pistons: +11.5 (-110)

Milwaukee Bucks: -11.5 (-110)

Over: 223.5 (-106)

Under: 223.5 (-114)

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread

Considering the fact that they just lost by two points on Monday, I not only think they can cover this spread … I expect them to. The Pistons have been one of the worst teams in the league for some time now. They now have the talent to compete but it will take time for them to build that chemistry and win games.

Cade Cunningham finished with 27 points, six rebounds, and seven assists in the loss against the Bucks and shot just under 50% from the floor. Jaden Ivey scored 19 with seven rebounds and Bojan Bogdanovic scored 23 off (9-16) shooting. Right before that game, Bogdanovic received a massive extension from the Pistons. That core must show up once again against this elite defensive squad.

The key for the Pistons will be to contain Giannis Antetokounmpo for as long as possible. He missed all four of his threes last game and they need to force him to keep putting those up. Giannis scored just four points in the first quarter so the Pistons need to keep up the early pressure and try to get out to an early lead. Detroit came back, but they were down 23-8 at one point early in the game.

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

This is a large spread for the Bucks to cover. The Bucks will likely continue their run and remain undefeated but this Pistons team proved they can play. Milwaukee can’t take them lightly and must finish the game. They allowed a fourth-quarter comeback and almost blew the game if Cunningham would have made that three with five seconds left.

Jrue Holiday is dealing with a non-Covid related illness but is probable for the game tonight. Holiday played very well Monday night finishing with 25 points, 10 assists, and seven rebounds while draining five three-pointers. Despite not feeling well, he’s still playing at the top of his game and that is a good sign for the Bucks.

Pat Connaughton remains out along with Sandro Mamukelashvili. For the Pistons, Marvin Bagley III remains out as well as Alec Burks.

Final Pistons-Bucks Prediction & Pick

I like the Pistons to cover this large spread once again. They found a way to score late in the 4th quarter and after facing this team last time out, they should make it close once again.

Final Pistons-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Pistons +11.5 (-110)