When the Detroit Pistons acquired Bojan Bogdanovic from the Utah Jazz in the offseason, they had planned all along to keep him long term. Now, they got it done after giving the veteran forward a new two-year deal.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Pistons and Bogdanovic agreed to a $39.1 million extension over the course of two seasons. He is in the final year of his contract where he is earning $19.5 million. His new deal means he’ll be getting an annual salary in the $19 million range as well.

Bogdanovic, however, certainly deserves the extension after proving he can be impactful on the young core of the Pistons. In the six games he has played so far, he has averaged 23.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 51.7 percent from the field and 51.1 percent from deep.

The 33-year-old forward is actually the Pistons’ leading scorer, with young playmaker Cade Cunningham just behind him at 22.5 points per game.

Detroit is only 1-5 this 2022-23 campaign, having lost five straight games now after winning their season-opener against the Orlando Magic. However, there have certainly been plenty of positive performances from the team as they continue to develop and build around Cade.

While there aren’t much expectations on Detroit this year, hopes are high that Bojan Bogdanovic can be a positive presence and great leader for the team as well. It is a young squad with tons of potential, so they could really use someone who can hone their foundation on and off the court.