NBA Odds: Raptors vs. Heat prediction, odds and pick – 10/22/2022

The Miami Heat host the Toronto Raptors for early NBA season action! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Raptors-Heat prediction and pick.

The Raptors are (1-1) so far after taking down the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 and then falling to the Brooklyn Nets in Game 2. Friday night’s game was incredible as the Raptors gave the Nets a run for their money. Kevin Durant drained a clutch three with 56 seconds left when the game was tied. That propelled them to the win but despite that, the Raptors are showing they mean business once again.

The Heat fell to the Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics to start the season. They are (0-2) but are still considered to be one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference. They ended last season as the No. 1 seed before losing to the Celtics in the ECF. This is a huge season for them as they look to get on track with Jimmy Butler leading the way.

Here are the Raptors-Heat NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Raptors-Heat Odds

Toronto Raptors: +3 (-110)

Miami Heat: -3 (-110)

Over: 216 (-110)

Under: 216 (-110)

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread

Pascal Siakam showed up to Brooklyn finishing with a monster triple-double. He scored 37 points and finished with 12 rebounds and 11 assists. The former All-Star shot 71.4% from the floor and if he has another incredible game like that, then the Raptors will be in great shape to win this game. He’s averaging 30 per game and the next best scoring option is Fred Van Vleet and Gary Trent Jr., who are both averaging 16.5 per game. ROY Scottie Barnes is right behind averaging 16 and that shows that they have a deep offensive core. It won’t be easy with the strong defense from the Heat, but they must show up again on the road.

This team continues to not really utilize a true center. They have size, but they are at their best when they shorten the lineup and play fast. They will be tasked with trying to shut down Jimmy Butler and you would think that either Siakam or O.G. Anunoby would defend him. The Heat are yet to win a game so you know that they will be on their game offensively tonight.

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread

Both Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro played well against the Celtics but it was Herro who finished with the most points. He finished with 25 while Butler ended with 18. The good news for Miami is that Kyle Lowry was able to finally get going offensively. He drilled three 3-pointers en route to 17 points, after ending with just two in the first game. They are going to need Lowry to contribute at least 15 a night if they want to be the team they were last season. Look for Bam Adebayo to score a lot tonight. He should get the ball a lot more with the lack of size from Toronto.

The key defensively will be for the Heat to shut down Siakam. He has played well in his first two games and can be a nightmare for the Heat if they aren’t careful. Both teams like to shoot the 3-ball so expect both teams to get that going early in the game.

Final Raptors-Heat Prediction & Pick

I expect this to be a close high-scoring game. Take the over at 216 as the spread is too close to call.

Final Raptors-Heat Prediction & Pick: Over 216 (-110)