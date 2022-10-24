The Toronto Raptors will take their talents to South Beach to take on the Miami Heat in a Monday night NBA matchup at FTX Arena. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Raptors-Heat prediction and pick, laid out below.

Toronto has opened the season at 1-2, losing both games following a season-opening victory. The Raptors are coming off a 48-34 season in which they finished fifth in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors lost to Philadelphia in six games in the opening round of the playoffs.

Miami is also sitting at 1-2, losing the first two games before rebounding with a victory in game No. 3. Last season, Miami was the top team in the Eastern Conference, going an impressive 53-29. Miami was eliminated in a thrilling seven-game series by Boston in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Here are the Raptors-Heat NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Raptors-Heat Odds

Toronto Raptors: +3.5 (-110)

Miami Heat: -3.5 (-110)

Over: 215 (-110)

Under: 215 (-110)

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread

Pascal Siakam has dominated in the brief season, averaging an impressive 27.7 points per game and leading the team with 10.3 rebounds per game while ranking second with 7.0 assists per game. All those impressive numbers have not done much for the team, as Siakam is minus-4 on the court.

Gary Trent Jr. has notched 18.7 points per game, shooting an impressive 40.7 percent from 3-point land. As a team, Toronto is shooting 39.2 percent from behind the arc. Scottie Barnes is averaging 14.3 points while shooting shooting 51.4 percent from the field to go along with 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, though his injury status is something to monitor as he is questionable. O.G. Anunoby has averaged 13.7 points per game, grabbing 7.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game. Fred VanVleet leads the team with an impressive 3.7 steals and 8.0 assists per game, also averaging 13.3 points per game.

Toronto has registered 11.0 steals per game, yet the extra possessions have not always translated into buckets. Toronto ranks 26th in the league with 107.3 points per game. Toronto’s defense has been solid, ranking eighth in the league by allowing 108.7 points per game.

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread

Miami’s impressive season last year was headlined by Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro, who both averaged over 20 points per game. Butler has averaged 22.0 points per game this season to lead the team, shooting 47.7 percent from the field. Butler is also averaging 6.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

Herro is second with 20.7 points per game, shooting 91.7 percent from the free-throw line. Bam Adebayo leads the team with 8.0 rebounds per game and has notched 13.7 points per game. Kyle Lowry leads the team with 5.3 assists per game, scoring 12.0 points per game despite shooting just 32.3 percent. Lowry also leads the team with 1.7 steals per game. Max Strus has been dynamite off the bench, shooting 57.1 percent from the field and 47.1 percent from 3-point range en route to 14.7 points per contest.

Miami has scored just 108.0 points per game, which ranks 23rd in the league. However, Miami’s defense has been okay, ranking 14th in the league with 112.0 points allowed to opponents per game. Miami’s defense last season was lockdown, so this is an area that can be improved.

Final Raptors-Heat Prediction & Pick

If you have noticed a trend, I would take the over in just about every single NBA game. Seems pretty simple to me given the scoring, even with these teams known for their defense.

Final Raptors-Heat Prediction & Pick: Toronto +3.5 (-110), over 215 (-110)