NBA action continues on Monday night as the Toronto Raptors (23-28) head out west to face the hot Phoenix Suns (26-25). Both teams have been performing well as of late, so you won’t want to miss this pivotal matchup. Check out our NBA odds series for our Raptors-Suns prediction and pick.

The Toronto Raptors are sitting just outside of playoff contention heading into the All-Star break. While they haven’t been bad as a team, they also haven’t had any luck with breaking cold streaks and snapping losing skids. One of their notable wins came against this Suns team just last month and with this game being the last of their season series, the Raptors will look to sweep a surging Phoenix Suns squad.

The Phoenix Suns were able to avoid an upset in San Antonio on Saturday when they exploded in overtime and won by double digits. They’ll be back home after a road trip having won five of their last six games. They’ll once again be without Devin Booker in this one. While they’re a different team without him, they’ll continue to find answers elsewhere and defend home court against a formidable opponent in Toronto.

Here are the Raptors-Suns NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Raptors-Suns Odds

Toronto Raptors: +1.5 (-108)

Phoenix Suns: -1.5 (-112)

Over: 220.5 (-110)

Under: 220.5 (-110)

How To Watch Raptors vs. Suns

TV: Bally Sports Arizona

Stream: fuboTV, NBA League Pass

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread

The Toronto Raptors have had success against the Suns this year. They play an advantageous style of basketball when countering Phoenix’s defense, swinging the ball on the wings and penetrating the baselines. Pascal Siakam continues to grow as a star player for this Raptors team, but he’ll have to cut down on his fouls and stay in games in order to give his team a chance. Fred VanVleet continues to impress as well – he’s been passing the ball efficiently while limiting his turnovers. As a team that prides themselves on defense, they limit their opponents’ fast-break opportunities and stand tall in half court situations despite often having the smaller lineup.

The Raptors haven’t been great as the visitors, going 8-16 on the road. They also have trouble covering spreads on the road as the game winds down. They’ll also be without one of their key players, OG Anunoby, as he was downgraded to OUT for this one. The Raptors will have to share the basketball and get Phoenix fouling early, earning them shots at the free throw line where they shoot 79% as a team.

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

The Phoenix Suns have been playing very well in the recent absence of Devin Booker. With Cam Payne and Landry Shamet also sidelined, the Suns have had to rely on the veteran leadership of Chris Paul through this point of the season. In their last game, Chris Paul and Mikal Bridges combined for 56 points and led them to a win in San Antonio. The emergence of Bridges as a key player on a contending team has been exciting to watch, and he’s impressed as much defensively as he has with his offense.

The Suns have a great record at home going 18-8 overall. The Suns are also slightly better at covering the spread than their opponents tonight, going 27-24 compared to Toronto’s 26-25. That may be the reason this spread is so close, coupled with the fact that the Spurs just took this Suns team to overtime. They’ll have to continue relying on Mikal Bridges as their spark plug; look for DeAndre Ayton to get involved in this one as he’ll have an advantage in the paint. The Suns will have an added motivation in this one to avoid the season sweep against the Raptors.

Final Raptors-Suns Prediction & Pick

With the way these teams are playing, coupled by injuries to key players, this game may be too close to call. I give the slight edge to Phoenix as they’ll be playing at home, but as the spread indicates, this game could go either way. Let’s take the over.

Final Raptors-Suns Prediction & Pick: OVER 220.5 (-110)