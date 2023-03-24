The Houston Rockets (18-55) visit the Memphis Grizzlies (45-27) on Friday night! Action tips off at 8:10 p.m. p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Rockets-Grizzlies prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Houston has lost three straight and remains in last place in the Western Conference. The Rockets covered 43% of their games while 51% went under the projected point total. Memphis has won four straight and sits in second place in the West. The Grizzlies covered 47% of their games while 54% went under. This will be the fourth and final meeting between the division foes. Memphis won all three previous matchups including a 130-125 victory earlier this week.

Here are the Rockets-Grizzlies NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Rockets-Grizzlies Odds

Houston Rockets: +12.5 (-110)

Memphis Grizzlies: -12.5 (-110)

Over: 233.5 (-110)

Under: 233.5 (-110)

How To Watch Rockets vs. Grizzlies

TV: ATTSN Southwest, Bally Southeast

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread

Houston’s season is effectively over as the Rockets are one of four teams mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. That being said, Houston rosters a number of capable young players who could propel them to cover a hefty road spread. That is especially true considering they lost by just five points to the Grizzlies just two days prior. The Rockets dominate the paint offensively, defensively, and on the glass. Consequently, the Rockets average 54.5 points in the paint per game – sixth in the league. They are nearly as impressive defending the paint, allowing the eighth-fewest points in the paint per game. Additionally, the Rockets are among the best rebounding teams in the NBA as they lead the league in rebound rate. That bodes especially well for them on the offensive glass as Memphis allows the 9th-highest opposing offensive rebound rate.

If Houston is going to cover as massive underdogs tonight, they are going to need another monster performance from their two guards. Second-year pro Jalen Green was unstoppable despite their loss on Wednesday, torching the Grizzlies for 32 points on 10/18 shooting. That was just a continuation of what has been a strong second half of the season for Green. Since the All-Star break, Green has averaged 23.3 PPG and 2.5 threes per game while shooting 43% overall. While his efficiency comes and goes, his ability to explode for 30+ points on any given night gives them a strong chance to keep things tight tonight.

For as well as Green scored on Wednesday, fellow guard Kevin Porter Jr. did the dirty work. KPJ recorded a triple-double with 14 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. He’s been solid since returning from injury, averaging 16.5 PPG, 6.0 RPG, and 6.8 APG across his last 11 appearances.

Perhaps the biggest X-factor for the Rockets tonight is big man Alperen Sengun. The second-year pro has had a huge season as a full-time starter. He was especially effective in Wednesday’s matchup with Memphis, scoring 25 points, securing eight rebounds, and dishing out four assists. He finished a team-best +5 and the Rockets would be wise to give him as much run as possible against a short-handed Grizzlies frontline.

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

Memphis has flipped the switch after a few weeks of mediocrity as they have retaken the second seed in the West. While the Grizzlies are still missing two key big men, they got a huge boost on Wednesday via the return of Ja Morant. Although their roster is still not complete, they continue to be one of the most well-rounded teams in the league. For the season, the Grizzlies rank in the top 10 in scoring, points allowed, and rebound rate. They are particularly effective when running the break and getting to the rim, ranking third in fast break scoring and first in points in the paint.

The return of the aforementioned Morant gives Memphis a massive boost tonight and going forward. Morant came off the bench in his return to action, scoring 17 points and dishing out five assists in 24 minutes of action. He finished a team-best +11 as the Grizzlies clearly ascend to new heights with him on the floor. Morant has averaged 28.7 PPG in three prior matchups with the Rockets this season and should see his minutes continue to climb as he acclimates to the team.

The X-factor for the Grizzlies tonight is big man Jaren Jackson Jr thanks to his impact on both ends. He’s taken on a ton of offensive responsibility since the All-Star break, averaging 20.9 PPG while still being a fearsome rim protector with 2.4 blocks per game.

Final Rockets-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Although the Rockets kept things tight on Wednesday, an increase in Morant minutes should be all the Grizzlies need to blow Houston out of the water.

Final Rockets-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Memphis Grizzlies -12.5 (-110)