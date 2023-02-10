The Houston Rockets (13-42) visit the Miami Heat (30-25) on Friday night. Action tips off at 8:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Rockets-Heat prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Houston has lost four consecutive games and has dropped to last place in the Western Conference. The Rockets covered 42% of their games while 51% went over the projected point total. Miami has lost two of their last three games but remains in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. The Heat covered 39% of their games while 55% went under. This will be the second and final meeting between the cross-conference foes. Miami took the first game on the road, 111-108.

Here are the Rockets-Heat NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Rockets-Heat Odds

Houston Rockets: +12 (-110)

Miami Heat: -12 (-110)

Over: 220.5 (-110)

Under: 220.5 (-110)

How To Watch Rockets vs. Heat

TV: ATTSN Southwest, Bally Sun

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread

Despite having lost their last four games and holding the worst record in the NBA, the Rockets have shown signs of life in recent games. They lost a heartbreaker on Wednesday thanks to a questionable end-of-the-game call and continue to trot out a respectable offense. Over their last six games, the Rockets averaged 118.2 PPG – the ninth-highest mark in the league over that span. Their biggest advantage tonight could come via the glass. Houston leads the league in rebound rate compared to Miami who ranks in the bottom half. While the Rockets’ defense leaves a lot to be desired, they do excel at blocking shots at the rim as they rank ninth in block rate.

Houston is led by sophomore phenom Jalen Green. Green has had an up-and-down career thus far but is really starting to turn a cover. Coming off a historic 41-point outing against the Kings, Green is playing some of the best ball of his career right now. In his last eight games, the 21-year-old has eclipsed 40 points three times. For the season, Green leads Houston with 22 PPG. He is a lethal outside shooter who has drained 11 threes over his last two appearances. While Miami does have an elite defense, Green’s strong play of late certainly gives Houston a good chance to cover a hefty spread tonight.

If Houston is going to cover tonight as road underdogs, they are going to need a lot of production down low. Their dominance on the glass starts with Kenyon Martin Jr. and Alperen Sengun. Martin has been a revelation in recent games. Over his last six appearances, the former second-round pick averaged 15 PPG and 7.3 RPG. He is an efficient scorer who is shooting 66% over that span and is notably a ligament threat from deep. Sengun has been near as impactful, averaging 14.8 PPG and 7.2 RPG while leading the team with 5.4 APG over that span. A nightly triple-double threat, look for the big man to have a lot more playmaking opportunities with Eric Gordon shipped out of town.

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread

Miami got a big boost with Brooklyn dismantling their roster over the trade deadline, as the Heat are in a prime position to move into the top five in the Eastern Conference. The Heat feature an elite defense that ranks second in the NBA by allowing just 108.4 PPG. They are especially stingy at the rim where they allow the second-fewest points in the paint per game with 44.7 PPG. Additionally, Miami doesn’t do a great job rebounding but excels on the defensive glass where they rank second in defensive rebound rate.

The Heat have a great chance to cover tonight thanks primarily to consistent performances from their “Big Three”. Jimmy Butler leads the team with 22.0 PPG while also chipping in 6.0 RPG and 5.0 APG. Butler remains a pesky defender who also leads Miami’s defense with 2.1 steals per game. The veteran has scored 25+ in back-to-back games as he is playing very well right now.

Big man Bam Adebayo is right there with him, averaging 21.8 PPG and a team-high 10.0 RPG. Their enforcer down low, Adebayo’s defensive numbers are down but he remains an impactful defender who can protect the rim while still being quick enough to switch onto perimeter players.

Tyler Herro rounds out their trio of 20 PPG scorers as he averages 20.3 PPG in addition to 5.7 RPG and 4.4 APG. A nightly threat to get blazing hot from beyond the arc, Herro is a dependable outside shooter. He averages three three-pointers per game while shooting 37% from deep. After dropping 41 on the Rockets in December, look for the sharpshooter to have another big game tonight.

Final Rockets-Heat Prediction & Pick

Miami needed all 41 of Tyler Herro’s buckets to pull ahead of Houston the last time they met up, but with Bam back I expect them to roll in a home matchup.

Final Rockets-Heat Prediction & Pick: Miami Heat -12 (-110)