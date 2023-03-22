The San Antonio Spurs (19-53) visit the Milwaukee Bucks (51-20) on Wednesday night! Action tips off at 8:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Spurs-Bucks prediction, pick, and how to watch.

San Antonio has lost three of four games and sits in 14th place in the Western Conference The Spurs covered 42% of their games while 57% went over the projected point total. Milwaukee has won three of their last four games and remains in first place in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks covered 59% of their games while 51% went under. This will be the second and final meeting between the cross-conference foes. San Antonio won the prior matchup by 18 points back in November.

Here are the Spurs-Bucks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Spurs-Bucks Odds

San Antonio Spurs: +17.5 (-110)

Milwaukee Bucks: -17.5 (-110)

Over: 238 (-110)

Under: 238 (-110)

How To Watch Spurs vs. Bucks

TV: Bally Southwest, Bally Wisconsin

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread

San Antonio enters tonight’s matchup as massive underdogs despite having previously taken down the Bucks earlier this season. While the Spurs are no longer looking to win games (they are one of four teams mathematically eliminated from the playoffs) they are rested tonight and project to get a number of key players back who sat yesterday’s game. San Antonio’s defense leaves a lot to be desired, but their recent play is encouraging if you’re looking to back the huge underdogs tonight. Despite getting crushed by the Pelicans last night, the Spurs previously handled the Hawks and took both Dallas and Memphis to overtime.

If the Spurs are going to cover on the road tonight they are going to need a major output from Devin Vassell. The former lottery pick missed a good chunk of the season with injuries but has flashed serious potential since his return. For the season, he is averaging 18.8 PPG while shooting 44% from the floor. In addition to dropping 22 on the Bucks earlier this season, he is coming off back-t0-back 25-point games. Considering he sat out last night’s loss to the Pelicans, look for the 22-year-old to be well-rested and given as much work as he can handle tonight. While the Bucks do feature a strong defense, Vassell found a ton of success against Memphis’ similarly-strong unit.

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

Milwaukee continues to roll as they hold the best record in the league. Consequently, they are well on their way to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. The 2021 NBA champions are serious Finals contenders and have a chance to cover a ridiculous spread thanks to their incredible all-around play. Milwaukee ranks in the top 10 in both scoring (116.3 PPG) and points allowed (112.4 PPG) in addition to ranking second in rebound rate. Matched up with the single-worst defense in the NBA, the Bucks should be able to put up points in bunches tonight.

Milwaukee is led by former MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Giannis has been on a roll since the All-Star break, averaging 28.2 PPG, 10.2 RPG, and 6.4 APG. He’s been highly efficient as well, shooting 59% overall and 47% from beyond the arc. Coming off a triple-double during which he did not miss a single shot from the floor, the Greek Freak should have a field day with San Antonio’s weak defense. He missed the earlier loss to the Spurs this season and therefore should be highly motivated to put on a show and extend their lead in the Eastern Conference.

With how good Giannis has been this season, both Brook Lopez and Jrue Holiday’s stellar years have flown under the radar. Lopez has been incredible since the All-Star break, ranking second on the team with 20.8 PPG. He’s contributed across the box score as well, chipping in 7.6 RPG and 2.8 blocks per game. The seven-footer is the rare big man who is an elite rim protector and outside shooter. Over that span, he averaged two threes per game while shooting 39% from deep. Holiday has been nearly as good, averaging 18.4 PPG and 7.9 APG. After having to carry the load for a good part of the season, Holiday has thrived in his shift back into a complementary role. The lockdown defender is shooting 52% overall since the break including 38% from three.

Final Spurs-Bucks Prediction & Pick

Milwaukee is far and away the better team compared to San Antonio. However, with such a hefty spread this feels like a stay-away. That being said, the under is enticing here considering the Spurs scored just 84 points in their most recent loss.

Final Spurs-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Under 238 (-110)