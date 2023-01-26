The San Antonio Spurs will travel to take on the Los Angeles Clippers in a Thursday night NBA matchup at the Crypto.com Arena. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Spurs-Clippers prediction and pick, laid out below.

San Antonio has fallen from their heydays, going 14-34, 14th place in the Western Conference. The lone holdover from the glory days is head coach Gregg Popovich. Popovich is in danger of missing the playoffs for the fourth straight season, an awful stretch.

Los Angeles has been solid this season, going 26-24 this season, good for fifth in the Western Conference. Tyronn Lue’s squad is in the midst of a three-game winning streak. Lue is in his third season at the helm, surpassing 40 wins in both of the previous seasons, a mark he appears heading for again.

Here are the Spurs-Clippers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Spurs-Clippers Odds

San Antonio Spurs: +12.5 (-110)

Los Angeles Clippers: -12.5 (-110)

Over: 234 (-110)

Under: 234 (-110)

How To Watch Spurs vs. Clippers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports SoCal

Stream: NBA, NBA League Pass

Time: 10:40 PM ET/ 7:40 PM PT

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread

Keldon Johnson has been solid this season, leading the team with 21.6 points per game, shooting 42.7 percent from the field. In his fourth year in the league, Johnson has shown steady improvement year over year, but his shooting has been solid since his rookie season. Tre Jones ranks third on the team with 13.4 points, leading the team with 6.4 assists per game. San Antonio ranks fourth in the league with 27.1 assists per game. Second-leading scorer Devin Vassell has missed an extended period of time after surgery. Jakob Poeltl is averaging a near double-double, putting up 12.1 points and pulling in 9.2 rebounds per game to lead the team. The seventh-year pro has enjoyed a bit of a breakout these last two seasons. Doug McDermott is the team’s key weapon off the bench, averaging 10.2 points while shooting 41.8 percent from behind the arc.

San Antonio has struggled on offense, ranking 21st by averaging 112.9 points per game. Defense has similarly been an issue, as the Spurs have allowed the most points at 121.8 per game.

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread

Paul George leads the team with 23.2 points and 1.4 steals per game. Ivica Zubac is the lone Clipper to average a double-double, putting up 10.1 points and an impressive 10.4 rebounds per game. San Antonio has been solid at limiting opposing rebounders. George has also been solid on the boards, ranking third with 6.0 per game. Los Angeles ranks 13th in the league, averaging 43.9 rebounds as a team. Kawhi Leonard has been great in limited action, ranking second with 20.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. Zubac leads the team with 1.7 blocks per game, which is a concern for San Antonio. Zubac’s defensive presence could stifle San Antonio quickly.

Los Angeles has the league’s third-worst offense at 110.2 points per game. The winning record is owed almost entirely to the team’s defensive abilities, surrendering 110.6 points per game, which ranks third in the league. Los Angeles should be able to have a field day against a bad San Antonio team.

Final Spurs-Clippers Prediction & Pick

Los Angeles will pick apart a paltry San Antonio defense.

Final Spurs-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles -12.5 (-110), over 234 (-110)