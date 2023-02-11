An inter-conference showdown is on tap for this Saturday evening as the San Antonio Spurs look to steal a win on the road from the Atlanta Hawks. Let’s take a look at our NBA odds series, where our Spurs-Hawks prediction and pick will be unveiled for all to see.

Owners of the longest losing streak in all of basketball at eleven games, the San Antonio Spurs are as desperate as ever to return to the winning column. While their postseason chances are all but irrelevant at this point in time, a win would do wonders for the confidence of this team moving forward during the rest of the regular season slate.

The Hawks on the other hand enter play with an even 28-28 record but sit right in the thick of the playoff race out eats. Atlanta is fresh off of a gaudy win over Phoenix by a score of 116-107 and have won three of their previous five matchups overall.

Here are the Spurs-Hawks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Spurs-Hawks Odds

San Antonio Spurs: +13 (-110)

Atlanta Hawks: -13 (-110)

Over: 240.5 (-110)

Under: 240.5 (-110)

How To Watch Spurs vs. Hawks

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 7:30 ET/4:30 PT

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread

Despite the fact that the Spurs enter this contest as massive underdogs, this unfortunately is nothing that San Antonio is not used to. In their most recent loss to the Pistons which happened to come in crushing fashion in double overtime, it was the offense that surprisingly did enough by scoring 131 points on the night, but it was the defensive effort that did not happen to be on the same page.

If the Spurs are hoping to finally taste a sweet, sweet victory and improve upon their below-average 23-33 record against the spread, then something obviously has to change. For starters, San Antonio would certainly benefit in the form of improving upon their third-worst free throw-percentage which stands at 74% overall. Indeed, there is a reason why they are called “free-throws” but the Spurs do not often capitalize on such trips to the charity stripe. Nevertheless, this does not mean that San Antonio should not be aggressive by taking it to the hole, as this could be a key to success if the Spurs use it to their disposal.

In addition, the Spurs do happen to boast an electrifying and promising young playmaker in small forward Keldon Johnson. Not only does Johnson serve as San Antonio’s leading scorer at 21.7 PPG, but he is certainly the focal point of an offense that struggles to score more often than not. Even though the Spurs can be over-dependent on Johnson and his ability to score, keep your eyes peeled on newcomer Devonte’ Graham who exploded for 31 points in his first game as a Spur since being acquired from the Pelicans only a few days ago.

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

On paper, the Hawks should have no issues in taking care of business against the Spurs, right? Of course, sports can be as unpredictable as they come and even though many Atlanta bettors will be hopping on the Hawks bandwagon for this inter-conference showdown, covering 13 points will prove to not be an easy task.

Nevertheless, one of the main advantages that the Hawks hold over the Spurs is the fact that they have Trae Young and his extreme range of shooting prowess. Surprisingly enough, Young was snubbed from this year’s All-Star Game and will no doubt be motivated to put on a show in front of the great people of Atlanta this evening. The last time out, it was the former Oklahoma product that had an off-night as he accounted for only 16 points, but Young’s most recent outing suggests that he is about to go undergo a hot streak leading up to the All-Star Break.

Most importantly, unlike the Spurs, the Hawks are the league’s fourth-best free-throw shooting team at 81%, and could sink San Antonio based on making them pay at the line. Whether it’s connecting on some three-pointers from deep or taking it to the rack to draw fouls or generating points in the paint, these are all elements that Atlanta could use to cover the spread versus San Antonio.

Final Spurs-Hawks Prediction & Pick

We are well aware of how poorly the Spurs have played, but the line which is currently set at 13 points is large enough to make bettors nervous. Despite this, the Hawks are at home and should have no issues at home where they have compiled a 14-11 record up to this point.

Final Spurs-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Hawks -13 (-110)