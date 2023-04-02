Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

The San Antonio Spurs (19-58) head out to the West Coast to take on the surging Sacramento Kings (47-30). Tip-off is at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. We continue our NBA odds series with a Spurs-Kings prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Kings are riding high after just recently ending the longest playoff drought in NBA history. Sacramento is still alive for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, though the Memphis Grizzlies are up two games on them.

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs on the opposite side of the spectrum. They are gunning for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft in hopes of drafting Victor Wembanyama.

Here are the Spurs-Kings NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Spurs-Kings Odds

San Antonio Spurs: +17 (-110)

Sacramento Kings: -17 (-110)

Over: 243.5 (-110)

Under: 243.5 (-110)

How To Watch Spurs vs. Kings

TV: CW35, NBC Sports California

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread

While the Spurs are one of the worst teams in NBA, they still have some good pieces that they can build around for the future of this franchise. Keldon Johnson is one of the bright spots for this franchise’s future and the player who gives them a chance at covering the spread on any given night.

Johnson is averaging 22.0 points, 2.9 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per game. Even with a depleted roster, they gave the Warriors some fits for the majority of the game until they collapsed toward the end.

Unfortunately, Johnson is currently listed as doubtful for this game, which hurts San Antonio’s chances of covering. The Spurs’ best hope of covering might just be the fact that the spread is so massive, because it’s going to be tough to compete if Johnson is out.

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

The Kings are coming in hot for this matchup against the Spurs, winning three straight. They have already locked in a playoff berth for the first time since 2006 and can become the Pacific Division champions with just one win in their final five games.

The Kings have been doing well as a collective unit, boasting a historically great offensive attack with De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis leading the charge. They are both leading in most statistical categories, which is helping push the rest of the team to rise to their level.

The Kings are also the seventh-best team in the league against the spread at 43-33-1, which is going to make it tough on the Spurs to push for a cover here. As long as Sacramento doesn’t take this game too lightly, a cover is definitely in play despite the massive 17-point number. It also helps that the Kings are mostly healthy.

Final Spurs-Kings Prediction & Pick

The Spurs really have an uphill battle here against the Kings in this matchup, and this one has the potential to get really ugly if Sacramento comes out firing on all cylinders. There may be a ton of points for the Kings to cover here, but seeing as the Spurs don’t have the firepower to go score for score with them, it’ll be tough sledding come this Sunday afternoon. This spread is massive, but expect Sacramento to cover it and win in an absolute beatdown.

Final Spurs-Kings Prediction & Pick: Sacramento Kings -17 (-110)