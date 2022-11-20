Published November 20, 2022

By RB Hayek · 4 min read

The San Antonio Spurs will continue their five-game west coast trip as they face the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com arena. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and deliver a Spurs-Lakers prediction and pick.

The Spurs lost 119-97 to the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night. Jakob Poeltl led the Spurs in defeat with 20 points on 8 for 15 shooting with eight rebounds. Also, Keldon Johnson scored 11 points while shooting 5 for 15 and 1 for 5 from beyond the arc. Doug McDermott added 13 points off the bench, shooting 5 for 6. Ultimately, the Spurs shot 41.4 percent from the field and only 26.9 percent from the triples. San Antonio also allowed the Clippers to convert 54.3 percent of their shots, including 52.5 percent from the 3-point line.

The Lakers defeated the Detroit Pistons 128-121 on Friday night. Anthony Davis led Los Angeles with 38 points on 10 for 16 shooting while also gobbling 16 rebounds. Also, Lonnie Walker IV added 17 points while shooting 6 for 13. Austin Reaves added 16 points while shooting 5 for 8 and 2 for 4 from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Wenyen Gabriel scored 15 points while shooting a perfect 5 for 5, and Russell Westbrook chipped in 10 points with 12 assists.

The Spurs lead the all-time series 92-89. Significantly, the teams split the four-game series last year, with both teams snagging a game on the road. The Lakers won 125-121 in San Antonio and 114-106 at home. Additionally, the Spurs defeated the Lakers 138-110 in Los Angeles and took another home game with neither Davis nor Lebron James available. Davis dominated both of the Laker victories, with 35 points and 17 rebounds in the victory in San Antonio and 34 points and 15 rebounds in the win at home.

Here are the Spurs-Lakers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Spurs-Lakers Odds

San Antonio Spurs: +7 (-108)

Los Angeles Lakers: -7 (-112)

Over: 229.5 (-110)

Under: 229.5 (-110)

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread

The Spurs are in a significant slump. Ultimately, they are 0-4 on this west coast swing and have primarily seen their opponents destroy them. The Spurs have not had the best season but are not failing in every aspect.

They rank 16th in points and field goal percentage. However, they are only 28th in free-throw percentage. The Spurs have done okay at shooting from beyond the arc, ranking 12th in 3-point shooting percentage. Conversely, they struggle with rebounds and turnovers. The Spurs rank 24th on the boards and 30th in turnovers. Additionally, the Spurs also are 20th in blocked shots.

Johnson has been the dominant force for the Spurs. Significantly, he leads the Spurs with 22.7 points per game while shooting 45.1 percent from the field. Devin Vassell is also a strong player for the Spurs but missed Saturday’s game with an injury. Thus, San Antonio was without a player averaging 20.4 points per game on 46.9 percent shooting. Poeltl has contributed with 13.2 points per game on 65.3 percent shooting.

The Spurs will cover the spread if they can make their shots and force Davis to look to his teammates. Ultimately, their chances improve if they can win the battle of the boards.

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

The Lakers are having a terrible season. However, they have gone 2-1 over the three games since James has been out with a thigh injury. James will not likely play tonight, so the Lakers must win without him again. Moreover, they must come together to fill the scoring James provides.

Davis averages 25.3 points per game with 11.5 rebounds per game. Substantially, he is shooting 54.8 percent from the field. Walker is also contributing with 16.6 points per game. Likewise, he is shooting 47.1 percent from the field. The Lakers relegated Westbrook to the bench a few weeks ago. Ironically, it has worked for him. Westbrook averages 15.8 points per game with 5.5 rebounds per game and 7.5 assists per game. Also, he is shooting a porous 40.4 percent from the field. Troy Brown Jr. is another asset for the Lakers. Significantly, he averages 9.3 points per game on 45.4 percent shooting.

The Lakers rank 20th in points. Additionally, they rank 23rd in field goal percentage. The Lakers have done well from the charity stripe, ranking 10th in free throw percentage. Also, they rank 11th in rebounds. The Lakers are not the best shooting team. Consequently, they rank 23rd in field goal percentage and 30th in 3-point field goal percentage. The Lakers also rank 18th in turnovers and 16th in blocks.

The Lakers will cover the spread if Davis can dominate. Likewise, Los Angeles beats San Antonio if they can shoot efficiently from the field,

Final Spurs-Lakers Prediction & Pick

The Lakers beat the Spurs without James twice last season, including an eight-point win at home. Moreover, the Lakers have more rest. Expect the Lakers to barely cover the spread and get their third win in a row.

Final Spurs-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers: -7 (-112)