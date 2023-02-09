The new-look Phoenix Suns will travel to take on the Atlanta Hawks in a Thursday night NBA matchup at the State Farm Arena. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Suns-Hawks prediction and pick, laid out below.

Phoenix has gone 30-26 this season, seventh place in the Western Conference. The Suns have gone 9-4 in their last 13 games. Oh, and news broke early Thursday morning that the team acquired Kevin Durant in a blockbuster trade. Monty Williams has a chance to win over 50 games for the third straight season but now, injuries are mounting.

Atlanta’s up-and-down season has culminated in a 27-28 record, eighth place in the Eastern Conference. A rough December can be pointed to for an underwhelming record. Following a two-game winning streak, Atlanta has lost two in a row to drop their record back below .500.

Here are the Suns-Hawks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Suns-Hawks Odds

Phoenix Suns: +7 (-110)

Atlanta Hawks: -7 (-110)

Over: 228.5 (-110)

Under: 228.5 (-110)

How To Watch Suns vs. Hawks

TV: Bally Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Southeast

Stream: NBA, NBA League Pass

Time: 7:40 PM ET/ 4:40 PM PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

Devin Booker had been in and out of the lineup all of December. Now, Booker is set to miss this one to rest. Without their top scorer, DeAndre Ayton now becomes the focal point of the offense. Ayton leads the team with 10.3 rebounds per game and ranks second with 18.4 points per game. Ayton has shot a ridiculous 58.6 percent from the field. Point guard Chris Paul has turned back the clock, leading the team with 8.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game, starting all 35 of his appearances. While Durant will not play in this one, the combination of Booker and Durant will give opponents fits.

As a team, Phoenix ranks fourth by averaging 27.1 assists per game. Phoenix ranks 11th in the league with 44.1 rebounds per game.

Phoenix ranks 22nd in the league with a 46.3 shooting percentage, struggling lately. From behind the three-point line, Phoenix has shot 38.3 percent, which is fifth in the league. Phoenix’s offense has slowed a bit, falling to 21st with 112.7 points per game. Phoenix’s defense has been solid, ranking fifth with 111.3 points allowed per game.

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

Trae Young leads the team with 26.8 points and 10.0 assists per game, one of two Hawks to average a double-double. Dejounte Murray is second with 21.1 points and 6.3 assists per game and leads the team with an impressive 1.6 steals per game. Big man Clint Capela is the second Hawks player averaging a double-double, with 12.1 points and 11.4 rebounds per game. Atlanta has averaged 43.6 rebounds per game, which is 15th in the league, while Phoenix has allowed 42.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 11th. John Collins is back from his recent injury, averaging 13.2 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. Collins has shot 51.3 percent from the field. Bogdan Bogdanovic has averaged 15.2 points per game, shooting 37.7 percent from behind the three-point line.

Atlanta has averaged 116.1 points per game, which ranks eighth in the league, but ranks third by turning the ball over just 12.8 times. Atlanta’s defense has been below-average, ranking 20th with 116.5 points allowed per game.

Final Suns-Hawks Prediction & Pick

Should this matchup come in about a week, Phoenix would roll easily. With the impending arrival of Durant, a shorthanded Phoenix will lose this one.

Final Suns-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Atlanta -7 (-110), over 228.5 (-110)