The Phoenix Suns (39-35) visit the Utah Jazz (35-39) on Monday night! Action tips off at 9:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Suns-Jazz prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Phoenix has lost three of its last four games but remains in fourth place in the Western Conference. The Suns covered 51% of their games while 53% went over the projected point total. Utah has dropped three straight games and fallen to 12th place in the West. The Jazz covered 57% of their games while 58% went over. This will be the third and final meeting between the conference foes. They split the series 1-1 thus far. Both prior meetings were decided by a single point back in November.

Here are the Suns-Jazz NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Suns-Jazz Odds

Phoenix Suns: -6.5 (-112)

Utah Jazz: +6.5 (-108)

Over: 234 (-110)

Under: 234 (-110)

How To Watch Suns vs. Jazz

TV: Bally Arizona, ATTSN Rocky Mountain

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

Phoenix has weathered the injury to star Kevin Durant for the time being and sits atop a jam-packed middle of the Western Conference. The Suns may hold the No. 4 seed in the West, but they are just a single game removed from the play-in game and will be highly motivated to pick up a crucial win tonight. Phenix features a well-balanced team that makes its mark on the defensive end. The Suns allow just 112 PPG – the sixth-fewest in the league. They are especially stingy in defending the three-ball as Phoenix allows the fifth-fewest threes per game. Offensively, the Suns play at a slow pace that limits their overall scoring marks. That being said, Phoenix is highly efficient on that end, averaging the third-most assists per game while ranking seventh in three-point field goal percentage.

While the Suns only got a taste of life with Kevin Durant, they remain well-equipped to take down nearly anyone on a night-to-night basis thanks to the star power of Devin Booker. With Booker missing time early on Phoenix plummeted in the standings. That being said, the 26-year-old has been stellar since returning – particularly since the All-Star break. Over his last 14 games, Booker has averaged 32.1 PPG and 5.2 APG while shooting 56% from the floor. He’s been equally impressive from beyond the arc over that span, averaging 2.1 threes per game on 40% shooting. Additionally, Booker will be happy to see the Utah defense after torching them for 49 points in their earlier trip to Salt Lake City.

The X-factor for the Suns tonight is big man Deandre Ayton. The former No. 1 overall pick has been rock-solid this season, averaging 18.3 PPG and 10.1 RPG while oftentimes serving as their primary option with Booker, Paul, and Durant all missing time. Ayton was the catalyst in their earlier win over the Jazz when he scored 29 points and pulled down 21 rebounds. While the Jazz have improved down low since then, their 26th-ranked interior defense bodes well for Ayton’s chances of having a big night.

Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread

Utah continues to defy the odds and remains firmly in the mix in the jam-packed Western Conference. While the Jazz struggled lately, their stellar offense gives them a great chance to cover. Utah has been stellar on offense all season as they rank sixth with 117.3 PPG. The Jazz are especially dangerous from beyond the arc where they rank sixth in threes per game. That three-point variance could be the difference-maker tonight as a home night from deep could give the Jazz an outright win in addition to a cover.

If the Jazz are going to cover as home underdogs tonight, they’re going to need another big performance from Lauri Markkanen. The odds-on favorite to win the Most Improved Player of the Year award, Markkanen has ascended into stardom as the primary option in Utah. He averages 25.7 PPG and 8.6 RPG for the season. While Markkanen has missed their previous two games, he is questionable tonight and would be a huge addition if he is able to return. The stretch four dropped 38 on the Suns the last time they visited Utah. Considering Markkanen hit that point total in two of his last three games he is well-equipped to repeat his early-season heroics.

Final Suns-Jazz Prediction & Pick

Pay close attention to the pregame status of Lauri Markkanen. If he plays then Utah should be able to keep things tight as home underdogs.

Final Suns-Jazz Prediction & Pick: Utah Jazz +6.5 (-108)