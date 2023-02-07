The Phoenix Suns (29-26) visit the Brooklyn Nets (32-21) on Tuesday night. Action tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Suns-Nets prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Phoenix has won four of their last five games and sits in sixth place in the Western Conference. The Suns covered 55% of their games while 52% went under the projected point total. Brooklyn has lost two of their last three games but remains in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. The Nets covered 52% of their games while 54% went under. This will be the second and final meeting between the cross-conference foes. Phoenix took the first game at home, 117-112.

Here are the Suns-Nets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Suns-Nets Odds

Phoenix Suns: -5.5 (-105)

Brooklyn Nets: +5.5 (-115)

Over: 224.5 (-110)

Under: 224.5 (-110)

How To Watch Suns vs. Nets

TV: TNT, YES

Stream: TNT Live

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

Phoenix has turned things around following a rough stretch in early January and has notably won eight of their last ten games. The Suns feature a strong defense that allows just 111.3 PPG – the fifth-fewest in the NBA. On the offensive end, Phoenix does a great job sharing the ball and finding open shooters. The Suns rank third in assists (27.1 APG) and third in three-point shooting percentage (39%). While the Nets do have a strong defense, they allow the third-highest three-point percentage in the league. As a result, the Suns should see a ton of success from beyond the arc tonight and therefore have a great chance to cover despite being hefty road favorites.

During their ten-game hot stretch, the Suns have relied on their younger starters to step up in the continued absence of Devin Booker. Forward Mikal Bridges has led the charge, averaging 23.4 PPG over that stretch. More known for his stifling perimeter defense, Bridges has risen to the occasion with Phoenix desperate for offense. He shot 48% during that stretch while nailing two threes per game. Big man Deandre Ayton has been just as impressive averaging 21.9 PPG and 12.9 RPG over their last ten games. Ayton is a polished finisher around the rim, maintaining a 56% field goal percentage during that stretch. His rebounding could prove especially impactful tonight as the Nets rank near the bottom of the league in rebounding.

For as good as Bridges and Ayton have been, the return of Chris Paul and Cam Johnson has been just as impactful. Both players missed significant time due to injuries but have been rock-solid upon their returns. Over their last ten games, Paul averaged 16 PPG and 9.6 APG. Despite his age, CP3 remains one of the best floor generals in the league and his presence gives the Suns a huge boost on the offensive end. While Johnson has averaged just 14.8 PPG during that stretch, his 2.6 threes per game do wonders for their spacing. A 45% three-point shooter this season, Johnson cannot be left alone beyond the arc and should see a ton of open looks against a depleted Nets roster.

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

Brooklyn remains in flux following the Kyrie Irving trade. While it isn’t clear whether the recently acquired Spencer Dinwiddie or Dorian Finney-Smith will make their Brooklyn debuts tonight, the Nets should have confidence in their ability to cover after their last two games. They defeated the Wizards on Saturday before losing a tight game with the Clippers last night.

The star of the show in their last two games has been second-year guard Cam Thomas. A late first-round pick last year, Thomas’ playing time has fluctuated throughout his first two seasons. That being said, Thomas has taken off since getting more consistent playing time. Over his last four games, Thomas has averaged 32.8 PPG on 57% shooting. That is heavily inflated by his last two games. Thomas became the second-youngest player in NBA history to record back-to-back 40-point games after scoring 44 and then 47 points. While he surely can’t be expected to drop 40 again tonight, Thomas has certainly proven he belongs in the rotation. His hot play is reason enough to pick Brooklyn to keep things tight tonight.

Brooklyn’s X-factor tonight has to be big man Nic Claxton. A Defensive Player of the Year candidate, Claxton is the prototypical rim-running center. For the season, Claxton averages 13.1 PPG and 9.1 RPG. His most impactful moments come on the defensive end, however, as he’s averaging 2.6 blocks and 0.7 steals per game.

Final Suns-Nets Prediction & Pick

Despite Brooklyn’s inspiring performances over their last two games, I don’t see them keeping things close against the red-hot Suns.

Final Suns-Nets Prediction & Pick: Phoenix Suns -5.5 (-105)