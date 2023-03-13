We continue our NBA odds and pick series by covering the second part of tonight’s ESPN NBA Double-Header. The new-look Phoenix Suns (37-30) will face off against the Golden State Warriors (35-33) as both teams look to gain an edge over each other before possibly meeting in the playoffs. Check out our NBA odds series for our Suns-Warriors prediction and pick.

The Phoenix Suns are in fourth place in the Western Conference and are just 3.5 games back of the tie for second place between the Grizzlies and Kings. With the addition of Kevin Durant, the Suns are looking to finish the season strong and make a deep push into the playoffs. They’ve won seven of their last 10 and will hope to continue their success with Kevin Durant expected to miss the next 2 weeks before the playoffs. They’ll be in a huge primetime spot against a conference rival here tonight.

The Golden State Warriors are in sixth place in the West and trail their opponents tonight by just 2.5 games. The Warriors certainly have the ability to win down the stretch and improve their seeding. After losing three games in a row recently, the Warriors won their last game against the Bucks in OT behind Steph Curry’s heroic performance. He’s been on a scoring tear, so look for him to once again carry his team as home-favorites in this one.

Here are the Suns-Warriors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Suns-Warriors Odds

Phoenix Suns: +4.5 (-110)

Golden State Warriors: -4.5 (-110)

Over: 236 (-110)

Under: 236 (-110)

How To Watch Suns vs. Warriors

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN App, fuboTV

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

The Suns have seen a huge boost in their play thanks to the addition of Kevin Durant. He’s the most talented scorer we’ve seen this last decade, so its no surprise that he’s providing big scoring nights in his first few games with his new team. Most recently, Durant score 37 points in his last game and hit a clutch shot in the final minute to lift his team past the Dallas Mavericks. They’ll be without him for the next two weeks as he nurses an injury, so look for the Suns to turn to Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton down low with the mismatch. Booker exploded for 44 points in their last win, so look for him to shoot the ball at a high volume once again in this one.

The Suns have been a good covering team at 36-29 ATS on the year and 18-15 ATS as the away team. Their last five games have been especially successful for them. They’re 4-1 SU and ATS, 4-0-1 ATS in their last few road games, and are 4-1 in their last five games against Golden State. To win this game, the Suns will have to use their advantage down low and clog up the paint. They’ll need their guards to play tight on the three-point line and contest any shots to prevent once of the GS shooters from getting hot.

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

The Warriors haven’t played with their signature identity this year, and it’s resulted in a mixed back of wins, losses, and the occasional super-human performance from Steph Curry. He had 16 points in the final two minutes against the Bucks and led his team to a huge overtime win. While they’re scoring a ton of points, the Warriors seem to continue their fluctuation on the defensive end and can lose important game while still scoring 120+ points. However, when their defense is performing, like it did against the Bucks, the Warriors have enough options on the scoring end to give themselves a chance. Jonathan Kuminga continues to grow into a solid draft pick averaging 9.2 points on 3.3 rebounds. With 21 points in his last game, he’ll look to exploit this mismatch against the Suns defense.

As the home team, the Warriors have gone 28-7 SU and 23-11 ATS. They’re one of the better home teams in the NBA and can get hot faster than any team on their home rims. The odds makers are giving them the edge here tonight and with the absence of Kevin Durant, it will take a load of pressure off their defense and allow them to focus their efforts elsewhere, like guarding Devin Booker. Look for Draymond Green to have to be involved in this game. Aside from being their emotional leader, Green hasn’t done much on the offensive end this year besides pass the ball with 6.9 APG. Look for him to be active with the ball in trying to penetrate the Suns D and look for Curry and Thompson from three.

Final Suns-Warriors Prediction & Pick

This will be a good primetime game as both teams are playing very well at the moment. The Suns would be favored here if Kevin Durant was playing, but the Warriors are dealing with a few injuries of their own as Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala are both ‘probable’. For the prediction, we’ll go the Warriors to build on their last electric home game and get another win tonight. Look for Thompson to get hot in a vintage performance.

Final Suns-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Golden State Warriors -4.5 (-110)