The NBA Playoffs continue on Friday night as the No. 10 seed Oklahoma City Thunder (40-42) visit the No. 8 seed Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40) in the Western Conference Play-In game. Action tips off at 9:30 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Thunder-Timberwolves prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Thunder-Timberwolves NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Thunder-Timberwolves Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder: +5.5 (-110)

Minnesota Timberwolves: -5.5 (-110)

Over: 228 (-110)

Under: 228 (-110)

How To Watch Thunder vs. Timberwolves

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET/ 6:30 p.m. PT

Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 4-6

ATS Record: 46-34-3 (58%)

Over Record: 47-36 (57%)

The Oklahoma City Thunder shocked the NBA landscape this season by sneaking into the play-in game as the final Western Conference team. Now, they get an incredible opportunity to cause even more mayhem in a winner-take-all. The Thunder stunned the Pelicans in New Orleans in their first play-in game thanks to a 39-point third quarter and huge outputs from their budding stars. Now, the Thunder face a Timberwolves team they lost to three times during the regular season. However, they did take down the Wolves in Minnesota although they haven’t even played one another since December.

Oklahoma City received massive performances from both Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ad Josh Giddey in their win over New Orleans. SGA went for 32 points and finished +15 during his tie on the court. As for Giddey, the second-year pro chipped in 31 to go along with 10 assists and nine rebounds. Both were crucial performances for the Thunder as they propelled the league’s youngest team one game closer to a playoff berth. Both will be heavily relied upon again when they travel to Minnesota considering how they played down the stretch. Since the All-Star break, SGA averaged 33 PPG, 5.4 RPG, and 4.7 APG while Giddey averaged 17.2 PPG, 8.2 RPG, and 6.8 APG. Gilgeous-Alexander in particular could find himself in for a big night considering he torched Minnesota for 33.3 PPG in his three prior games against them.

The X-factor for the Thunder tonight is forward Jalen Williams. The rookie struggled in their win over New Orleans as he accounted for just 11 points on 4/14 shooting. Still, he finished +3 from the floor and should provide a bigger impact going forward given his track record. In 22 games since the All-Star break Williams broke out to the tune of 18.6 PPG, 5.4 RPG, and 4.3 APG. He was especially impactful on the defensive end where he chipped in 1.7 steals per game.

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 7-3

ATS Record: 41-42 (49%)

Over Record: 39-44 (47%)

Minnesota must regroup quickly after choking away a playoff spot to the Lakers. The Timberwolves held a 15-point lead as late as the third quarter but managed just 16 points in the fourth quarter and overtime and lost the game. It was a disappointing result, sure, but considering Minnesota was down to starters, the Wolves should feel proud they competed in the first place. That being said, there exists a difference between playing LeBron and the Lakers compared to the Thunder. Minnesota needs to win to advance and thus will need their young stars to show up in a big way.

If the Timberwolves are going to cover (or win in the first place) they need an improved effort for Anthony Edwards. Edwards was nonexistent in their loss to the Lakers as the 21-year-old phenom managed just nine points on 3/17 shooting. While he still chipped in eight rebounds, five assists, and three blocks, he was far from the player that averaged nearly 25 PPG during the regular season. That being said, he averaged 21.5 PPG, 8.3 RPG, and 5.3 APG in their four prior meetings with Oklahoma City this season and thus should be able to flip the script against the Thunder’s subpar defense.

The X-factor for the Timberwolves is big man Karl Anthony Towns. KAT looked dominant in the first half of the Lakers game before foul trouble limited his effectiveness in the second half. Still, the do-it-all big man looked unstoppable against Anthony Davis and now gets an enticing matchup with the undersized Thunder.

Final Thunder-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

With Gobert’s status up in the air and ANT not looking like himself in their most recent game, this feels like a great spot for a Thunder cover. Although they struggled against Minnesota during the regular season, that was with Gobert fully healthy. Considering how small the Thunder are they could really benefit from KAT being the only big man on the floor. Assuming Gobert is hobbled, I’ll take the Thunder here in a game they could outright win with ease.

Final Thunder-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder +5.5 (-110)