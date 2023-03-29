The Minnesota Timberwolves travel to the desert to take on the Phoenix Suns in a huge Western Conference matchup. Check out our NBA odds series as we hand out a Timberwolves-Suns prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Timberwolves are in seventh place in the division with a record of 39-37. They are just a half game back of the Golden State Warriors and 1.5 games back of the fourth place Suns. Minnesota has been playing well lately as they are on a four game win streak. During this win streak, they have beaten four good teams in the New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, Warriors and Sacramento Kings. In their latest win against the Kings, all five starters were in double figures while Naz Reid and Jaylen Nowell had double figures off the bench.

The Suns sit in fourth place in the West, but they are not safe there. The difference between fourth place and eighth place is just 2.5 games. Phoenix has won their last two games, but have lost six of their last ten. They beat the Utah Jazz Monday night 117-103. In the game, Devin Booker had 24 points while the Suns had three players score in double figures off the bench.

These two teams have met three times this season. The Suns won the first two games, but the Timberwolves were able to win back in January.

Here are the Timberwolves-Suns NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Suns Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: +5 (-110)

Phoenix Suns: -5 (-110)

Over: 234.5 (-110)

Under: 234.5 (-110)

How To Watch Timberwolves vs. Suns

TV: ESPN

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: ESPN App

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

The Timberwolves are third in the league in field goal percentage. The Suns generally play pretty good defense, but if Minnesota can shoot how they have all season, they will be in good shape. In the previous three meetings, the Timberwolves shot over 50 percent twice. Karl Anthony-Towns and Anthony Edwards are both probable for the game, so that should also help with their shooting.

Minnesota has scored 117.6 points per game in their last ten. If the Timberwolves want to win and take themselves out of the play-in, they will need to do it on the offensive side of the court. With Anthony-Towns and Edwards in the lineup, the Timberwolves can do that. They combine to average just under 45 points per game, but they might need a little more Wednesday night. The Timberwolves will need a big offensive night if they want to win.

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

The Suns have scored over 115 points in each game they played the Timberwolves this season. When scoring over 115 points, the Suns have a record of 28-9. Getting to that mark against Minnesota should not be difficult for them as they have done it three times already this season. Kevin Durant is likely to miss this game, but Booker, Chris Paul and DeAndre Ayton are a solid trio to rely on.

Thanks to Chris Paul, Phoenix is third in the league in assists per game. The Suns do a great job at sharing the basketball and kicking it to the open guy. They will need to do a lot of this, especially with Rudy Gobert and Karl Anthony-Towns protecting the rim for the Timberwolves. The Suns are sixth in the league in three point percentage. When they drive and kick, they will knock down their shots. In the three games against Minnesota this season, Phoenix has made 14, 17 and 16 threes. If they can keep that up, they will cover the spread.

Final Timberwolves-Suns Prediction & Pick

The Timberwolves come into this game feeling good, but Phoenix is a much better team at home. It will be close, but the Suns should come away with the win and cover the spread.

Final Timberwolves-Suns Prediction & Pick: Suns -5 (-110), Over 234.5 (-110)