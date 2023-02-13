The Minnesota Timberwolves (30-29) visit the Dallas Mavericks (31-27) on Monday night. Action tips off at 8:40 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Timberwolves-Mavericks prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Minnesota has lost three of their last five games and dropped to eighth place in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves covered 48% of their games while 51% went under the projected point total. Dallas has won three of their last four games and sits in fourth place in the West. The Mavericks covered 38% of their games while 55% went over. This will be the third and final meeting between the conference foes. They’ve split the series 1-1 thus far, although both previous games took place in Minnesota.

Here are the Timberwolves-Mavericks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Mavericks Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: +6.5 (-110)

Dallas Mavericks: -6.5 (-110)

Over: 232.5 (-110)

Under: 232.5 (-110)

How To Watch Timberwolves vs. Mavericks

TV: Bally North Extra, Bally Southwest

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET/ 5:30 p.m. PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

Minnesota enters tonight’s game reeling after a 21-point beatdown in Memphis. That being said, the Timberwolves still have a strong chance to cover a hefty spread against a Dallas team who covers at the lowest rate in the NBA. Minnesota features a strong offense that ranks 10th in scoring with 115.7 PPG. They are particularly strong around the rim where they rank eighth in points in the paint, averaging 53.8 PPG. That success inside the arc translates into their efficiency numbers as Minnesota shoots the second-highest percentage from two in the league at 58%. While the Timberwolves’ is nothing to write home about, they do rank in the top 10 in both steal and block rate – exemplifying their playmaking potential.

The Timberwolves are led by budding star Anthony Edwards. ANT was forced into the clear No. 1 role with Karl-Anthony Towns injured and he has responded well. For the season, Edwards averages 24.6 PPG, 5.9 RPG, and 4.6 APG. He has come along nicely as a shooter, averaging 2.7 threes per game while shooting 37% from deep. Additionally, Edwards is a capable defender who excels at making plays on the ball. ANT averages 2.2 STOCKS (steals plus blocks) per game. Although Edwards has been quiet over his last few games, he is coming off a 16-game month in January that saw him average 27.3 PPG.

The X-factor for Minnesota tonight is former second-round pick, Jaylen Nowell. Nowell’s playing time has fluctuated this season but he appears to be the biggest beneficiary of the D’Angelo Russell trade. In two games since D-Lo was traded, Nowell averaged 26.5 minutes per game. In those two games, he’s scored 51 points and drained nine threes. As a strong three-and-D wing, Nowell is the perfect fit next to ANT and he should continue to have a big impact tonight provided he gets an extended run again.

Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread

Dallas is one of the most fascinating teams in the league following their acquisition of Kyrie Irving. The Mavericks already sat in a strong position in the West but have now seriously bolstered their NBA Finals chances. Dallas plays at an incredibly slow pace but they remain highly efficient on the offensive end. The Mavericks shot 57% from two – the fourth-highest percentage in the league. That being said, Dallas’ most potent attribute is their outside shooting. The Mavericks average the third-most threes per game and shoot an above-average 37% from beyond the arc. That bodes well for their chances of covering tonight considering the Timberwolves allow the 10th-most threes per game.

The biggest variable in tonight’s game is the play of Kyrie Irving. Irving’s on-the-court product is well-documented. He is a skilled finisher and playmaker who can light it up from beyond the arc. Irving remains quick enough to blow by nearly everyone in the league and he should have no issues getting buckets against an aging Mike Conley. He has played well in three games with the Mavericks, averaging 25.7 PPG and 7.3 APG. That being said, we are still waiting on a vintage Kyrie performance as he has yet to surpass 30 points as a Maverick. Regardless, Irving is a near-lock for 25 points tonight and could be in for more given his hot outside shooting since arriving in Dallas.

While Kyrie certainly raises Dallas’ ceiling, the team still runs first and foremost through Luka Doncic. After missing a few games due to injury, Luka returned and got his first taste of Kyrie in their overtime loss to the Kings. Although there were some obvious growing pains, Luka still managed to drop 27 points and nine rebounds. Expect a more vintage Luka performance tonight as he continues to acclimate himself with Kyrie.

Final Timberwolves-Mavericks Prediction & Pick

With another game under their belt, expect Kyrie and Luka to roll tonight as they get more familiar with one another.

Final Timberwolves-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Dallas Mavericks -6.5 (-110)