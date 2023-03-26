The Minnesota Timberwolves do battle with the Golden State Warriors in a pivotal Western Conference matchup. This game will continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick and how to watch.

The Timberwolves are 37-37 at the moment, seventh in the West. They trail the fourth-place Phoenix Suns by just two games and lead the 12th-place Utah Jazz by just two games. With the playoff race this close, the Timberwolves need every win they can get. Minnesota has not played since Wednesday, so should be plenty rested. In that game, the Wolves beat the Atlanta Hawks 125-124 on late free throws from Karl Anthony-Towns.

The Warriors are on a three-game winning streak. They have a record of 39-36 and still have a chance to jump to the fourth spot in the West. In their last game, they handled the Philadelphia 76ers 120-112. Golden State has been historically bad on the road this season, but remain one of the best home teams in the league. Playing at Chase Center Sunday vs. Minnesota, the Warriors have a chance to lengthen their lead and keep themselves out of the play-in tournament.

These two teams have met three times earlier this year. Two of the three games have been decided by five points or less, and the Warriors have won two of them, giving the defending champions the chance to earn a crucial head-to-head tie-breaker over the Wolves on Sunday.

Here are the Timberwolves-Warriors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Warriors Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: +6.5 (-108)

Golden State Warriors: -6.5 (-112)

Over: 239.5 (-110)

Under: 239.5 (-110)

How To Watch Timberwolves vs. Warriors

TV: NBA TV, NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports North

Stream: NBA App

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

The Timberwolves have been without Karl Anthony-Towns for a majority of the season, so if he is out today, there should not be much of a difference in how they play. The bigger potential absence is Anthony Edwards, who has not played in over week. If Edwards (listed as questionable, like Towns) is unable to go Sunday night, the Timberwolves will be without their top two scorers. This means Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley and Jaden McDaniels will have to step up. Minnesota shoots just under 50 percent from the field, and the Warriors allow teams to make the ninth-most shots in the NBA. The Timberwolves will have to win this game on the offensive side of the court.

The Timberwolves have a 20-19 record against teams over .500 on the year. They come to play when they have to. Minnesota will need to play its best to win this game on the road, but if Conley, Gobert and McDaniels rise to the challenge, Chris Finch’s team could keep it close.

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

The Warriors are one of the highest-scoring teams in the NBA. As everyone knows, this is due to Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and their ability to shoot the three. If Steph and Klay hit their shots tonight, they will have a huge game. The Timberwolves allow teams to shoot 37.3 percent from three, the fifth-worst mark in basketball. Golden State will undoubtedly get open threes; the team just has to hit them.

The Warriors are tied for the third-most home wins in the NBA. At 30-7, they are very tough to beat when playing at Chase Center. They average the seventh-most points per game at home and most assists. Golden State moves the ball around until finding an open shot, opportunities shooters like Curry and Thompson rarely miss. The Warriors will have to keep this up Sunday if they want to tighten their grip on a top-six seed.

Final Timberwolves-Warriors Prediction & Pick

It is hard to bet against the Warriors when they are at home. Minnesota might not have Towns or Edwards. If those two are ruled out, expect the Warriors to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Timberwolves-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Warriors -6.5, Under 239.5