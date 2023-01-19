On Thursday night, viewers will be treated to a marquee matchup featuring two formidable beasts in both conferences. Tipoff is scheduled for 3:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Celtics prediction and pick.

The Golden State Warriors (22-22) enter this game as road underdogs as they take on the top-seeded Boston Celtics (33-12) at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, where the Green has been playing exceptionally well all season.

Boston looks to maintain its seven-win streak and hopes to put Golden State’s record below .500. Despite debilitating injuries from Jaylen Brown and Danilo Gallinari, the Celtics still place atop the Eastern Conference, while the Warriors trail the Western Conference giants Denver Nuggets 9.5 games behind at sixth place.

In this year’s two-game matchup, which is a rematch of last year’s NBA finals, the Warriors snatched a win at the Chase Center against the Celtics. Dub Nation won the game with a 16-point margin, 123-107.

Here are the Warriors-CelticsNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Warriors-Celtics Odds

Golden State Warriors: +6.5 (-112)

Boston Celtics: -6.5 (-108)

Over: 240.5 (-110)

Under: 240.5 (-110)

How To Watch Warriors vs. Celtics

TV: TNT, Amazon Prime

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 3:10 PM ET / 12:10 PM PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV(click for a free trial)*

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

Despite absences from their reliable players such as Andre Iguodala, James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, and jaMychal Green, the Warriors remain a colossal team in the West. The Dubs’ last six games gave them a 2-4 record, but prior to that, they had a five-game winning streak. Through 44 games, their underwhelming defensive rating of 113.4, which ranks 18th in the league, is offset by their dynamic offense, making 117.5 points per game, which ranks fourth in the league. The Californian ballers have a 3-4 record through the first seven games in January, yet they are projected to have a tough schedule, with Cleveland, Brooklyn, Memphis, and Toronto slated next in their matches.

The Warriors have convincing wins over their opponents, thanks to their four double-digit scorers in Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, and Andrew Wiggins. On the defensive end, Warriors obtain an average of 44.1 rebounds, 6.9 steals, and 3.8 blocks per game.

Despite not having Wiseman and Iguodala in their previous clash last December, Golden State won that meeting, which saw Thompson, Curry, and Poole combining for 86 of their 123 points. Kuminga and Draymond Green finished that game with 14 and 11 points, while Kevon Looney put up seven points and 15 rebounds.

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

Celtics play great at the TD Garden, posting a 17-5 record at home. They have posted seven straight wins so far, keeping enemies below 100 three times during that stretch. The Cs have been posting a 47.8% field goal shooting clip, 37.1 three-point shooting percentage, and a league-best 83.2 free-throw conversion rate.

They are no slouch in defense either, posting a 111.2 defensive rating, good for sixth in the league. They are also making 34.8 defensive boards, 5.4 blocks, and a league-best +6.5 plus-minus.

Coming into this matchup, Boston gained some momentum after defeating the Hornets twice, as well as emerging victorious against Dallas, San Antonio, Chicago, New Orleans, and Brooklyn. Led by Jayson Tatum, the Celtics cruised to a 130-118 win over the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center, which saw JT pos up 51 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and seven treys. The game also saw three Celtics scoring in double-figures, with Derrick White posting a near double-double of 19 points and eight assists.



The Celtics look to get their first win against the Warriors as a sort of revenge in last year’s Finals. Curry, Green, and Thompson snatched the championship on Celtics’ ground, winning the series 4-2, with Curry earning Finals MVP honors.

Final Warriors-Celtics Prediction & Pick

Despite losing the previous meeting, expect the Celtics to make a payback against the current NBA champions. In a potential finals matchup, expect Boston to go toe-to-toe with Golden State, especially in their home court where they click on both ends of the floor.

Jaylen Brown, who is Celtics’ second option, posts up 27.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per night but will likely miss this matchup. Warriors will also miss four regular rotation players in Iggy, Wiseman, Kuminga, and Green.

Despite Curry, Poole, and Thompson, Boston is capable of minimizing the trio’s impact on the floor. Boston’s five starters are all capable two-way players, and their backup players have been shooting lights out as of late. With their winning streak still alive, expect the Cs to continue earning wins.

Final Warriors-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics: -6.5 (-108)