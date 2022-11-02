NBA Odds: Wizards vs. 76ers prediction, odds and pick – 11/2/2022

The Washington Wizards will travel to take on the Philadelphia 76ers in a Wednesday night NBA matchup at the Wells Fargo Center. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Wizards-76ers prediction and pick, laid out below.

Washington has struggled to a 3-4 record this season, including a current three-game losing streak. Head coach Wes Unseld is in his second season as the head coach of Washington, going 35-47 in his first season. Washington lost to Philadelphia last time out.

Philadelphia has opened their season at 4-4, winning three in a row. Head coach Doc Rivers has been gifted a talented roster and should be able to set up a deep playoff run with this group. Last time out, Philadelphia beat Washington on the road, 118-111.

Here are the Wizards-76ers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Wizards-76ers Odds

Washington Wizards: +6.5 (-110)

Philadelphia 76ers: -6.5 (-110)

Over: 219 (-110)

Under: 219 (-112)

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread

Washington’s offense is led by superstar Bradley Beal, who is averaging 20.7 points per game to pace the team. Not just a scorer, Beal also leads the team at 6.1 assists per game. Beal has shot 50.9 percent from the field and 92.6 percent from the free throw line. Kristaps Porzingis is second on the team with 19.7 points and leads the team with 8.4 rebounds per game. Porzingis has pulled down 2.9 offensive rebounds per game, ensuring the team has extra possessions. In his second season with Washington, Kyle Kuzma is averaging 17.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. Kuzma has shot 34.2 percent from behind the three-point line. Rui Hachimura has played an important role off the bench, averaging 11.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game, playing about 23 minutes a night. Monte Morris has been a great facilitator, averaging 5.6 assists as the starting point guard.

Washington has averaged 109.3 points per game, which ranks 25th in the league. Defense has been a bit better for the Wizards, keeping opponents to 111.4 points per game, which ranks fifteenth in the league.

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

Joel Embiid has been a dominant force for Philadelphia, leading the team with 27.2 points and 9.5 rebounds per game, shooting 53.2 percent from the field. Tyrese Maxey has been a knockdown option from behind the three-point line, shooting 45.3 percent from behind the arc, and has averaged 23.3 points per game. James Harden has taken a bit of a different role, leading the team with 10.0 assists per game while putting up 21.8 points and pulling down 7.3 rebounds per game. De’Anthony Melton and Tobias Harris have been menaces defensively, averaging 2.0 and 1.6 steals, respectively. Harris has also added 13.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. Melton has shot 51.7 percent from the field this season. Melton, Georges Niang, and PJ Tucker have shot a perfect percentage from the free throw line.

Philadelphia has shot 49.1 percent overall (first in the league), including 39.6 percent from three-point land (fourth in the league), both improvements from last season. Philadelphia is averaging 110.4 points per game, which ranks 23rd in the league. That is more indicative of the league-wide offensive trend rather than an issue with Philadelphia. Defense has been the story for Philadelphia, where the team ranks sixth in opponent scoring, surrendering 108.1 points per game.

Final Wizards-76ers Prediction & Pick

Philadelphia is too hot to handle, and have the star power to win this one.

Final Wizards-76ers Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia -7.5 (-110), over 219 (-112)