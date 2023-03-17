The Washington Wizards will travel to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in a Friday night NBA matchup at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Wizards-Cavaliers prediction and pick, laid out below.

Washington has gone up and down this season, with a 32-37 record, good for 10th place in the Eastern Conference. Washington snapped a three-game losing streak with a convincing 20-point victory over Detroit on Tuesday. The Wizards are just two games out of the eight seed in the East.

Cleveland has gone 44-28 this season, good for fourth place in the Eastern Conference. A huge offseason has parlayed into a strong regular season for the Cavs. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff has now matched his win total from last season. These Cavaliers have a strong chance to make a playoff run.

Here are the Wizards-Cavaliers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Wizards-Cavaliers Odds

Washington Wizards: +5.5 (-110)

Cleveland Cavaliers: -5.5 (-110)

Over: 221 (-110)

Under: 221 (-110)

How To Watch Wizards vs. Cavaliers

TV: NBC Sports Washington, Bally Sports Ohio

Stream: NBA, NBA League Pass

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread

Bradley Beal leads a potent offense, pacing the team with 23.4 points and 5.5 assists per game. Beal has shot an impressive 51.2 percent from the field. Second in scoring is Kristaps Porzingis, averaging 22.9 points while pulling in 8.5 rebounds per game, which leads the team. Porzingis has also swatted 1.6 shots per game. Kyle Kuzma, in his second season with Washington, has put up a career year, with 21.2 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. Kuzma has shot 44.7 percent from the field. Kuzma is questionable for this one after missing Tuesday’s matchup against Detroit. Monte Morris has averaged 10.3 points per game, shooting 39.4 percent from behind the arc.

Washington’s offense has drained shots effectively, ranking seventh in the league with a 48.6 field goal percentage. Despite the strong shooting numbers, Washington has scored just 113.0 points per game, 21st in the league. The defense has been middle of the pack, ranking 14th with 113.2 points allowed per game.

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread

Donovan Mitchell has proved himself worth the haul that Cleveland surrendered, leading the team with 27.5 points and 1.5 steals while adding 4.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game. Darius Garland, whom the team managed to keep through the Mitchell sweepstakes, is second with 21.9 points and leads the team with 7.8 assists per game. Evan Mobley has built off his strong rookie season to average 16.1 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. Mobley leads the team with 1.4 blocks per game. The team’s leading rebounder, Jarrett Allen, will miss this matchup with an eye injury. The rebounding impetus will now fall squarely on Mobley’s shoulders. Caris LeVert, who has appeared mostly off the bench, is the fifth and final Cav in double-digits, scoring 11.9 points per game. LeVert has shot 41.9 percent from the field.

Cleveland has shot 48.7 percent from the field, which ranks sixth in the league. From behind the arc, Cleveland has shot 36.4 percent, which ranks 13th. Cleveland’s offense has put up 112.1 points per game, which ranks 25th in the league. The defense has been stifling, holding opponents to 106.8 points per game, which leads the league.

Final Wizards-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

Neither team scores much, so the total will likely go under. Washington is scuffling, so the obvious pick is Cleveland.

Final Wizards-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Cleveland -5.5 (-110), under 221 (-110)