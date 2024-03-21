Height is a significant aspect in basketball. With practically 90% of NBA players over six feet tall, one facet that often flies under the radar is the size of a player's feet. After all, if Kevin Durant's shoe size was just an inch smaller, the Brooklyn Nets could be in a very different position than they are today.
Surprisingly, Durant doesn't even make the list of the top three biggest shoe size list despite having a shoe size of 18. Let's take a look at who did.
3. Yao Ming
As one of the tallest players to ever play in the NBA, it's no surprise to see the 7'6” Chinese basketball icon who used to have a shoe size of 20 when he played in the league. But due to the wear and tear his feet have had to go through, Yao's current shoe size is now at 18.
But just in case you were wondering, of the current players in the league, multiple players also wear size 20 on the court, including the Lopez twins (Brook and Robin), Karl-Anthony Towns, and Rudy Gobert.
2. Bob Lanier
In second place, Lanier's known not only for his remarkable career but also for his incredible shoe size of 22. His journey into large footwear began at a pretty early age. At just 11 years old, Lanier already wore size 11 shoes.
1. Shaquille O'Neal
Topping the list for the biggest feet in NBA history is the big diesel Shaquille O'Neal. Often regarded as the most dominant player in the history of the NBA, Shaq also wears a size 22 on the basketball court. To put this into perspective, his shoe size is twice that of an average man's foot.
Shaq's feet didn't just leave a mark on the court; they became a part of his larger-than-life persona. From his powerful dunks to his unmatched physical play, his shoe size played a subtle yet significant role in his basketball legacy.
These extraordinary shoe sizes illustrate the unique physical makeup of NBA athletes. While their skills and achievements capture the headlines, aspects like shoe size play a pivotal role in their gameplay and abilities. As fans and followers of the NBA, recognizing these often-overlooked details adds another layer of appreciation for the incredible athletes who have graced the courts and left their colossal footprints in basketball history.