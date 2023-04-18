After just some days of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, fans already had the chance to watch some big moments. Following two games, some teams are entering crucial stages of their respective series. With the Brooklyn Nets set to host the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, it means it is time for some Nets Game 3 bold predictions.

The Nets had one of the most intriguing seasons in the league. They ended up trading away stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in February despite having one of the best records in the NBA, as both players requested trades. Still, Brooklyn managed to end 45-37 and with the No. 6 seed, securing the final direct playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

On the other side of the series, Philadelphia finished the regular season with a 54-28 record and secured the No. 3 seed in the East. This was the franchise’s best campaign in more than two decades.

In Game 1 on Saturday, the 76ers opened the series with a 121-101 victory at the Wells Fargo Center. Then, they opened a 2-0 series lead after winning Game 2 by 96-84 on Monday.

However, the series is now moving to the Barclays Center. With hopes of bouncing back, the Nets will now have their fans on their side for the next two contests.

With that being said, here are some bold predictions for the Nets for their Game 3 of the first round versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday.

3. Brooklyn forces Philadelphia to 15+ turnovers

Even though the team is down 2-0 in the series, there are some positive things about Brooklyn so far in the postseason.

Mikal Bridges scored 30 points and grabbed five rebounds in Game 1. He went 12-for-18 from the field, including two triples. He ended up leading the game in both points and field goals made.

In Game 2, Cam Johnson had 28 points, four rebounds, and an assist with two steals and a block. He was 11-for-19 from the field and 5-for-11 from the 3-point line.

While Bridges and Johnson made a big impact on offense, another area that deserves some recognition is Brooklyn’s defense. The unit held Joel Embiid to less than 50% from the field in Game 1 and made James Harden fail to reach double digits in points in Game 2.

Most notably, the number of forced turnovers significantly increased from one matchup to the other. In Game 1, the Nets forced just eight turnovers for 11 points as opposed to the Sixers’ 31 points. They then followed it by forcing 19 turnovers on Monday, including eight by Embiid alone, for 22 points against Philadelphia’s 12.

The bold prediction is that Brooklyn’s defense will once again step up by forcing 15-plus turnovers on Thursday. Should that happen, the Nets could keep this game close for the most part.

2. Mikal Bridges leads the team in points and assists

Since being acquired in the Durant trade with the Phoenix Suns, Mikal Bridges is emerging as one of the best young players in the league. The small forward gained a larger role on offense and finished the season as the team’s leading scorer, excluding Irving and Durant.

In 27 games with the Nets in the regular season, Bridges averaged 26.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.7 assists plus a steal a night. He shot 47.5% from the field, 37.6% from beyond the arc, and 89.4% from the free-throw line. He put up better numbers in Brooklyn even though he played in fewer minutes than he did in Phoenix this year.

In addition to 30 points in Game 1, Bridges also had 21 points and a game-high seven assists in Game 2.

With the possibility of going down 3-0, the Nets will need everything they can get from the Philadelphia native. The bold prediction is that Bridges is going to lead the team both in points and assists.

1. This is the closest game of the series so far

Despite Brooklyn having its moments, Philadelphia has been controlling the series for the most part.

In Game 1, the Sixers won by 20 points. In the next game, the Nets even had a five-point lead at halftime. However, Philadelphia bounced back in the second half to win by 12 points.

According to FanDuel, the 76ers once again are the favorites to win. However, this time the spread is -4.5 as opposed to -10 in Game 2. This is the lowest spread in the series so far.

The bold prediction is that this will reflect in the final score. Fans should expect this to be a closer game than Games 1 and 2 were. Perhaps this one will be decided by less than 10 points, which could make the final minutes very thrilling.

If there is one game that the Nets must win, this is the one. With both Bridges and Johnson having big performances, this is likely their best chance to defeat the 76ers.