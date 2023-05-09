The NBA Playoffs continue as the Miami Heat (44-38) visit the New York Knicks (47-35) for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Action tips off Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Miami holds a 3-1 advantage thanks to their 109-101 win in Game 4. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Heat-Knicks Game 5 prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Heat-Knicks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Playoffs Odds: Heat-Knicks Odds

Miami Heat: +3.5 (-108)

New York Knicks: -3.5 (-112)

Over: 209.5 (-110)

Under: 209.5 (-110)

How To Watch Heat vs. Knicks

TV: TNT

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

*See how to watch Heat-Knicks LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread

Miami continued their dominant postseason run in Game 4 as they controlled the game from start to finish before eventually taking home an eight-point win. Miami dominated the glass in the win – outrebounding the Heat 44-35. Their interior prowess was on particular display during the fourth quarter as they snagged numerous offensive rebounds to secure their win. Miami did a great job limiting turnovers and capitalizing on their chances from beyond the arc. The Heat won the turnover battle 13-17 and nailed 13 three-points compared to just nine from the Knicks. With the win, Miami brings a convincing 3-1 series lead back to New York. While closing the Knicks out on the road may be a lot to ask for the No. 8 seed, Miami’s performance in the first two games in New York should give backers a lot of confidence in their ability to cover as 3.5-point underdogs.

Jimmy Butler again proved to be the best player on the court in their Game 4 win. Butler finished with 27 points (9/17), 10 assists, and six rebounds. While his double-digit assist total certainly catches my attention, it was his defense that was particularly noticeable. While his defensive efforts don’t always show up in the box score, Butler sowed two steals and swatted two shots in Game 4. With 25+ points in each of his eight playoff games, Butler has cemented himself as the most consistent player in this postseason. Considering he dropped a 25-point double-double in their Game 1 win in New York, don’t expect the bright lights of NYC to phase Jimmy Buckets.

Big man Bam Adebayo returns to New York coming off arguably his best game of the playoffs. Bam finished their Game 4 win with 23 points (10/17) and 13 rebounds as he thoroughly dominated New York’s interior. After some relatively quiet games to open the series, Bam rekindled his first-round magic in Game 4. Additionally, his 17 shot attempts marked a series-high for the do-it-all center as he looked much more aggressive and comfortable with the ball in his hands. Consequently, look for Bam to continue his strong offensive production in Game 5 considering he’s shot over 50% from the floor in all four games this series.

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

New York fought hard in Game 4 but couldn’t generate enough offense nor secure enough rebounds to even the series. For the second straight game, the Knicks struggled to score from beyond the arc as they shot a combined 17/68 in their two games in Miami. They surprisingly were dominated on the glass – losing the rebounding battle for the first time all series. That does not bode well for their chances of covering in Game 5 considering they enter as 3.5-point favorites. That being said, the Knicks nailed 16 threes in their most recent game at Madison Square Garden. Look for some positive regression and therefore some enhanced offensive numbers in Game 5.

Jalen Brunson did all he could to keep New York in the game during their two-game road trip down south. Brunson scored 52 points including a 32-point, 11-assist performance in Game 4. While it wasn’t enough, that level of offensive aggression was a welcome sight from Knicks backers. Although he shot under 50% for the second consecutive game, he looked much sharper than in Game 3. Brunson should find more success at home in Game 5 after he dropped 55 points in the first two games of the series.

The X-factor for the Knicks in Game 5 is big man Mitchell Robinson. After closing the Cavaliers out with a 13-point, 18-rebound performance, he has eclipsed double-digit rebounds just once against the Heat. Robinson hit a new low in their last two games, recording just eight points and 12 rebounds. However, he showed signs of life in the earlier games back home. If the Knicks want any hope of continuing their playoff ride, they need their big man to dominate the paint.

Final Heat-Knicks Prediction & Pick

The books continue to underestimate the Heat and we are here to take advantage of it. Consequently, I will hammer the road underdogs as they look to close out the series.

Final Heat-Knicks Prediction & Pick: Miami Heat +3.5 (-108)