The NBA Playoffs continue as the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) visit the Golden State Warriors (44-38) in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals! Action tips off Thursday at 9:00 p.m. ET. Los Angeles took a 1-0 series lead thanks to their 117-112 win in Game 1. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Lakers-Warriors Game 2 prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Lakers-Warriors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Playoffs Odds: Lakers-Warriors Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: +5.5 (-108)

Golden State Warriors: -5.5 (-112)

Over: 227.5 (-110)

Under: 227.5 (-110)

How To Watch Lakers vs. Warriors

TV: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

Los Angeles did what they needed to do in Game 1 to take a 1-0 lead and steal home-court advantage in the series. Coming into the series, the Lakers’ best chance of stealing a road game had to come in the opener. Los Angeles had a major rest advantage thanks to Golden State’s first-round series going seven games and it showed. The Lakers looked sharp on both ends of the floor and their energy was evident from the jump. While they could easily be in for a letdown in Game 2, the Lakers have a real shot of putting this series out of reach just two games in. That being said, they need a motivated Anthony Davis and perhaps a better shooting night from deep if they want to cover as 5.5-point underdogs.

Anthony Davis dominated on both ends of the floor in Game 1. After averaging 20.8 PPG and 13.7 RPG in their opening-round series against the Grizzlies, Davis popped off for 30 points and a staggering 23 rebounds against the Warriors. He shot an efficient 11/19 from the floor and nailed all eight of his free throws. The Lakers played Davis 44 of the possible 48 minutes including the entire second half. They needed every second of him on the floor as he holds LA together on both ends. His dominant defense has shown up in every game throughout the playoffs, but he struggled with offensive consistency in their series with Memphis. He had two duds in that opening round and will need to avoid a similar down game if the Lakers want to cover again.

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

Golden State looked a step slow in their Game 1 loss to Los Angeles. The Kings took the Warriors to seven games in their first-round series and that added fatigue reared its head early and often in the opener. Golden State settled far too often for outside shots and failed to attack the rim. Although the Lakers’ defense is a different beast than the Kings’, Golden State did themselves no favors as LA looked dominant for the first 45 minutes of the game. That being said, Golden State came alive at the end of the fourth quarter and had a chance to tie it with 10 seconds left. While they couldn’t complete the comeback, their offensive tactics down the stretch should give Warriors’ backers confidence in their ability to cover the spread in Game 2.

The Warriors finally opened up their offense at the end of the fourth quarter. Golden State found a ton of success utilizing Steph Curry in the pick-and-roll in the previous round. Yet, that action was absent for a majority of their Game 1 loss. However, down the stretch, it propelled them to a 14-0 run to tie the game. While Steph finished with a “modest” 27 points, his ability to create and threaten the defense was evident down the stretch. It may be a lot to ask Curry to erupt for 50 again. That being said, Golden State needs a 30+ point game from him if they want to cover.

The X-factor for the Warriors is Klay Thompson. Klay was solid in Game 1 – amassing 25 points despite shooting just 36% overall. That’s been the story of the playoffs for Klay. He still averaged 21.1 PPG through his first eight games of the postseason but hasn’t been especially efficient. That being said, Thompson is known for his explosive performances. He hasn’t eclipsed 26 points in the playoffs yet, but it’s only a matter of time.

Final Lakers-Warriors Prediction & Pick

Despite LA coming away with a win in the series opener, I expect Golden State to bounce back in Game 2. Although Anthony Davis dominated Game 1, his inconsistency makes it far too risky to back the Lakers here Consequently, look for the Warriors to come out firing in a game that could be over by the end of the third quarter.

Final Lakers-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Golden State Warriors -5.5 (-112)