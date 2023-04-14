Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Brooklyn Nets will meet the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals. We’re at the Wells Fargo Center, sharing our NBA odds series, making a Nets-76ers Game 1 prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Nets come into this playoffs with a record of 45-37 and are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. Significantly, they are 13-15 since they traded Kevin Durant, yet they have overcome it and still made the playoffs. The Nets are also 22-19 on the road, including 6-7 on the road.

The 76ers will enter the playoffs with a record of 54-28 and are third in the Eastern Conference. Amazingly, they are 29-12 at the Wells Fargo Center. The Sixers are also 14-6 over the final 20 games.

It is the fifth playoff appearance in a row for the Nets. However, they have only made it out of the first round once (in 2020-2021 against the Boston Celtics). But it gets worse. Moreover, they have not made it past the second round since the 2002-2003 NBA Finals. Meanwhile, it is the sixth playoff appearance in a row for the Sixers. The 76ers have not made it past the second round in any of these appearances. Furthermore, their last appearance past the second round was when Allen Iverson was still playing.

The 76ers defeated the Nets 4-1 in their last playoff encounter, which took place in the 2018-2019 season. Moreover, they have played three playoff series with the Nets throughout their history, winning two. The Sixers swept the four-game season series against the Nets. Likewise, they destroyed the Nets 134-105 in the first game since Brooklyn traded Durant.

Here are the Nets-76ers Game 1 NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Nets-76ers Game 1 Odds

Brooklyn Nets: +8.5 (-106)

Philadelphia 76ers: -8.5 (-114)

Over: 214.5 (-110)

Under: 214.5 (-110)

How To Watch Nets vs. 76ers

TV: ESPN and ESPN 2

Stream: NBA

Time: 1 pm ET/10 am PT

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

The Nets should not be here. Ultimately, no one expected them to make it here after they traded Durant and Kyrie Irving. But they have surprised and showed perseverance in their play.

Mikal Bridges is their current leader, with 20.1 points per game. Moreover, Cameron Johnson is also solid, with 16.6 points per game. Spender Dinwiddie has done a great job since coming to Brooklyn, averaging 16.5 points per game. Meanwhile, Nic Claxton averages 12.6 points per game with a 70.5 percent field-goal shooting percentage. Many expected these four to fail. Conversely, they have picked up the slack and kept the Nets afloat.

The Nets are tied for sixth in field-goal shooting percentage. Furthermore, they are still hitting their shots from the triples, ranking fifth in 3-point shooting percentage. The Nets remain solid at the charity stripe, ranking seventh in free-throw shooting percentage. Ultimately, the Nets are great at shooting. But the Nets remain bad at handling the boards, ranking 28th in rebounds. Conversely, the Nets are better at handling the ball, ranking 11th in turnovers. The Nets are also the best team in the association on the defensive side of the ball, ranking first in blocked shots.

The Nets will cover the spread if they can stop Joel Embiid and James Harden from dominating them. Likewise, they must also hit their shots.

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

We know the story here. Ultimately, the Sixers are really good, yet always fall short in the playoffs. Embiid and Harden hope to lead the charge that changes this during this postseason.

Embiid is averaging 33.1 points per game. Significantly, he is just as dominant as ever. Harden averages 21 points per game. Moreover, he still can hit that shot from the 3-point line. But the Sixers also have Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris. Ultimately, Maxey averages 20.3 points, while Harris averages 14.7 points per game. Can these two do enough to help Embiid and Harden?

The Sixers are tied for sixth in field-goal shooting percentage. Furthermore, they are the best team in the NBA in 3-point shooting percentage. The Sixers are also the best in the NBA from the charity stripe, ranking first in free-throw shooting percentage. However, the Sixers do not excel on the boards, ranking 28th in rebounds. But the 76ers are solid at handling the rock, ranking ninth in turnovers. Likewise, they are 13th in blocked shots.

The 76ers will cover the spread if they can build a lead. Then, they must win the battle of the boards.

Final Nets-76ers Game 1 Prediction & Pick

The Nets are amazing just for getting here. However, the 76ers have too much firepower for them to handle.

Final Nets-76ers Game 1 Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia 76ers: -8.5 (-114)