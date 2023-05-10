The NBA Playoffs continue as the Denver Nuggets (53-29) visit the Phoenix Suns (45-37) for Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals! Action tips off Thursday at 10:00 p.m. ET. Denver took a 3-2 advantage thanks to their 118-102 win in Game 5. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Nuggets-Suns prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Nuggets-Suns NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Playoffs Odds: Nuggets-Suns Odds

Denver Nuggets: +3.5 (-110)

Phoenix Suns: -3.5 (-110)

Over: 226.5 (-110)

Under: 226.5 (-110)

How To Watch Nuggets vs. Suns

TV: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

Behind 29 points from Nikola Jokic and 25 points from Bruce Brown, Denver used a 39-point third quarter to propel them to a double-digit victory in Game 5. Now up 3-2, the Nuggets sit just one win away from advancing to the Western Conference Finals. That being said, they face an uphill battle in advancing after Game 6 as they enter as 3.5-point underdogs on the road. Consequently, the Nuggets need to continue to shoot well from deep and have someone aside from Jokic step up if they want to cover in Game 6.

At the very least, Denver backers can take solace in the fact that Nikola Jokic will keep them in the game in Game 6. Despite dropping both of their previous road games this series, the Nuggets kept things close in both games – losing by seven and five points. Although neither of those losses would cover the Game 6 spread, Jokic will surely give them a chance. The two-time MVP has been nothing short of remarkable in this series. Through five games, Jokic averaged 35 PPG, 13.8 RG, and 10 APG while shooting nearly 60% from the floor and 47% from three. The Suns simply have no answer for him – evidenced by the 53 points he dropped in their most recent trip to Phoenix.

The Nuggets need one of their wings to step up if they want to cover Game 6. Traditionally Denver looks to either Michael Porter Jr. or Aaron Gordon to serve as the third option. However, it was Bruce Brown who stepped up in Game 5. Brown exploded for 25 points in the win as he provided the spark Denver needed to gain an advantage in the series. While he can’t be expected to drop 20 again, one of either MPJ or Gordon can be. Porter Jr. averaged just 13.4 PPG this series but is a nightly threat to drop 20. As for Gordon, he’s been quiet after two big games to kick off the series but he did average 22 PPG against Phoenix during the regular season.

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

Phoenix enters Game 6 as home favorites but with their backs against the wall down 3-2. A loss sends the Suns home for good while a win forces a pivotal Game 7 back in Denver. Despite their double-digit loss, Suns’ backers should feel confident in their ability to cover as 3.5-point favorites in Game 6. They covered that number in both of their previous home games this series as they look like a completely different team outside of Colorado. That being said, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker finally looked mortal in their Game 5 loss after a remarkable first four games for the two stars. Consequently, the Suns need them to round back into form and get some help from their role players if Phoenix is going to cover Game 6.

Although Booker (8/19, 28 points) and Durant (10/24, 26 points) still combined for 54 points in Game 5, they didn’t look nearly as unstoppable as the previous four games. My money would be on both stars to bounce back in a must-win Game 6. Booker, in particular, should be in line for a monster night after he dropped 47 and 36 in Games 3/4.

The X-factor for Phoenix in their Game 4 win was Landry Shamet. Shame came off the bench to nail five threes and drop 19 points in their win. It may not be Shamet again in Game 6, but someone other than Booker and KD needs to step up. Keep an eye on guard Terrence Ross. Ross played a playoff-high 20 minutes in Game 5 and responded with three three-pointers. Although it occurred during the regular season, Ross did drop 30 just a month and a half ago.

Final Nuggets-Suns Prediction & Pick

Phoenix won both of their previous two home games but they’ve reached the end of their ride. Unless one of their role players miraculously outputs a career night, expect the Nuggets to pull out a win, advancing them to the Western Conference Finals, and easily covering as road underdogs.

Final Nuggets-Suns Prediction & Pick: Denver Nuggets +3.5 (-110)