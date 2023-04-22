Chris graduated from the University of San Diego with a Communication Studies Degree. He spent his final year as the Sports Editor for the USDVista newspaper. He contributes about the NFL, MLB, and NBA but follows most sports. Chris also covers the San Diego Loyal SC for East Village Times.

The Minnesota Timberwolves host Game 4 against the Denver Nuggets as they try and avoid the sweep. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Nuggets-Timberwolves Game 4 prediction and pick.

The Wolves’ backs are against the walls now. No team has ever come back from down 3-0 in the NBA Playoffs. We all know the Nuggets are likely going to win this series unless the Timberwolves just take this game by game. They can’t come back unless they survive and win Game 4 on Sunday night. I’m not one to believe a professional organization with this much talent will give up. They played really well early on in Game 3 and they just need to keep pace for the full 48 minutes.

The Nuggets want this sweep. They are fully aware of how tough their next series against either the Phoenix Suns or Los Angeles Clippers will be. The Suns are actually the favorite to come out of the West and that should upset the Nuggets. Denver has been the No. 1 seed in the West all season long and they deserve they are the top team. Yet, the Kevin Durant trade changed it all and now the Suns are stacked. I expect them to advance and face the Nuggets in what should be a fun series.

Here are the Nuggets-Timberwolves Game 4 NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Playoffs Odds: Nuggets-Timberwolves Game 4 Odds

Denver Nuggets: -3.5 (-110)

Minnesota Timberwolves: -3.5 (-110)

Over: 225 (-110)

Under: 225 (-110)

How To Watch Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game 4

TV: TNT

Stream: TNT App

Time: 9:30 ET/6:30 PT

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

FanDuel expects this to be a closer contest Sunday night. However, I expect the Nuggets to get the job done to advance to the second round. The only real close game was in Game 2 when the Twolves made a huge run in the third quarter. Yet, the Nuggets still found a way to win. I just don’t expect the Nuggets to give an inch here as they have felt disrespected ever since the KD trade went down. They are as healthy as an ox which is a rare sentence to type out when talking about this Nuggets squad. They have battled injuries for years and now as the No.1 seed, they are full strength and ready to make an NBA Finals appearance.

Nikola Jkic may win his third straight MVP award, yet many believe it will go to Joel Embiid this time around. Either way, that doesn’t affect Jokic. Jokic still goes out there and puts up a triple-double … even against some of the best big men in the NBA. Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns are no scrubs, yet Jokic doesn’t let them affect him at all. The Joker ended with 20 points, 11 rebounds, and 12 assists in the win while Michael Porter Jr. scored 25 with nine rebounds. Jokic doesn’t need to do the scoring, but if he is facilitating the ball then there is nothing Minnesota can do.

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

This is pretty much it for the Twolves. They are in a must-win situation and they need to take it game by game. It’s going to start with the three-point shooting. They are not hitting their three-point shots at all and it is really hurting them. They finished 10-27 last game and Anthony Edwards finished just 3-11 from deep. He ended with 36 points but if he was hitting his threes then the Twolves would have stolen Game 3. If he can shoot at a higher level this game, then I expect the Twolves to keep it close. They have nothing else to save for as all their energy needs to be utilized tonight.

Gobert and Towns need to control the game tonight. Yes, Edwards needs to score for them to have a chance, but they can dominate with how well the two big men play. It’s going to come from the defensive side of the floor where they must try and contain Jokic. It’s a difficult task because Jokic doesn’t need to score to hurt you, but if enough pressure is applied then he may take a step back up a comfortable 3-0.

Final Nuggets-Timberwolves Game 4 Prediction & Pick

The Nuggets are going to continue to play hard and should sweep the Twolves in Minnesota tomorrow night.

Final Nuggets-Timberwolves Game 4 Prediction & Pick: Nuggets -3.5 (-110)