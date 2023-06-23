The 2023 NBA Summer League schedule has been released, and a few highly anticipated matchups stand out among the rest. The July 9 showdown between the Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons is getting special attention after the 2023 NBA Draft. Rockets rookie Amen Thompson and Pistons rookie Ausar Thompson are expected to go head-to-head in the NBA Summer League game.

Amen and Ausar Thompson are the first pair of brothers to be top-five picks in the same NBA Draft. The Rockets took Amen Thompson with the No. 4 overall pick. Just a few minutes later, Ausar Thompson went to the Pistons at fifth overall.

In two weeks, Amen and Ausar Thompson could share center stage, once again. This time it will be as competitors on the basketball court.

The Rockets-Pistons Summer League game is scheduled for Sunday, July 9 at 6 p.m. ET. The contest will be broadcast live on ESPN2 from Las Vegas' Thomas & Mack Center.

Amen Thompson can make his Las Vegas Summer League debut two days earlier when the Rockets take on the Portland Trail Blazers. The Trail Blazers drafted Scoot Henderson with the No. 3 overall pick. A few hours before the NBA Draft, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that it wasn't out of the realm of possibility that Portland could take Amen Thompson if Henderson went No. 2 overall to the Charlotte Hornets.

The Pistons take on the Orlando Magic on July 8 to kick off Detroit's Las Vegas Summer League schedule.

The Thompson brothers played for Overtime Elite last season. They were two out of four top-five picks who didn't play college basketball.