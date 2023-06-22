Assuming the Portland Trail Blazers keep the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, it's been assumed that the team would take either Brandon Miller or Scoot Henderson. With the Blazers set to go on the clock in just a few hours, it's at least possible that Portland could go in a completely different direction. Enter Amen Thompson, who has reportedly done his best to make the Blazers' 2023 NBA Draft decision a difficult one.

Amen Thompson had a very strong workout with the Blazers. It was so impressive that Portland's decision bears watching if the Charlotte Hornets take Henderson with the No. 2 pick in Thursday's NBA Draft, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. While the Blazers are much more likely to draft Miller if Henderson is off the board, Charania suggested to Pat McAfee that it's at least possible for Portland to shock the league and pick Thompson.

“If there can be a wrench in this whole draft and a team that just picks a guy out of nowhere, Amen Thompson could be that type of a player,” Charania said.

"Portland knows that they have to improve this team to keep Damian Lillard.. Amen Thompson had a very strong workout in Portland and he made an impression on them" @ShamsCharania #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/V2fbWuErvR — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 22, 2023

On the eve of the draft, Miller became the overwhelming favorite to go to the Hornets with the No. 2 overall pick. Other teams seem to believe that the Hornets are still considering taking Henderson.

The Blazers have probably at the center of more rumors than any other team that has a top pick in the NBA Draft. Portland has been looking to trade the No. 3 pick in exchange for a player who could help Damian Lillard compete for a championship. If the Blazers end up taking Henderson, Miller or even Thompson, the Lillard trade rumors could only get louder.