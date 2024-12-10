Compared to previous seasons, where Paolo Banchero and Victor Wembanyama ran away with the NBA's Rookie of the Year race, there is no obvious choice at the top of this year's rookie rankings. Philadelphia 76ers rookie Jared McCain strung together some impressive performances with Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey dealing with injuries, yet his role and production have declined recently. So, what about the rest of the rookie class?

Zach Edey, a favorite for Rookie of the Year entering the 2024-25 season, hasn't played since Nov. 17 due to an ankle injury. Donovan Clingan, the seventh overall pick by the Portland Trail Blazers, is currently dealing with an MCL sprain. Then there are the top picks in this year's draft: Zaccharie Risacher, Alex Sarr, and Reed Sheppard.

Starting with Sheppard, the Houston Rockets guard has barely played early in his rookie season. In fact, he has seen 20-plus minutes in just one game past the quarter mark. Sarr has made the most of his minutes with the Washington Wizards, as he is the starting big man on a team with three wins. Then there is Risacher, the top overall pick from this past June's draft, who is beginning to find his rhythm on the wing with a rising Atlanta Hawks team.

Roles will change as the calendar flips to 2025, and new rookies will emerge as key factors for their respective teams. At the same time, there hasn't been much to discuss regarding this year's rookie class, which is why this is anybody's race to seize. Right now, it's McCain who has exceeded expectations and caught the league's attention.

1. Jared McCain – Philadelphia 76ers

Stats: 22 games, 15.8 points, 2.6 assists, 2.5 rebounds, 46.3 FG%, 38.2 3P%

In the middle of November, when the 76ers were without their star players, McCain was putting on a show. His best performance was a 34-point, 10-assist night against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Nov. 13, and this was part of a spectacular seven-game stretch in which McCain recorded at least 20 points and three made triples in every game. To this point, McCain leads all rookies in scoring and field goals made. He is tied with Dalton Knecht for the lead in threes.

However, after consistently seeing about 40 minutes per game during his hot streak, McCain is back down to rookie minutes off the bench with George, Maxey, and Embiid healthy. As a result, his scoring numbers and overall shooting opportunities have dropped significantly. Still, McCain's run in November is by far the best performance we have seen from a rookie to this point in the season.

2. Stephon Castle – San Antonio Spurs

Stats: 24 games, 12.1 points, 3.8 assists, 2.6 rebounds, 38.6 FG%, 28.2 3P%

Not enough attention gets cast on Stephon Castle and what he's done in the backcourt next to Chris Paul. There is nobody better to mentor a young guard than Paul, and he has done so thus far with the San Antonio Spurs fourth overall pick. Castle has shown steady growth as a ball handler and facilitator since his first game, and he has started to assert himself as one of the better scoring options on the Spurs as of late. After recording a single game scoring 10 or more points through his first eight games, Castle has since scored at least 10 points in 15 of his last 16 appearances.

The Spurs have been searching for the next young star to emerge next to Victor Wembanyama, and they may have found him with Castle, hence his No. 2 spot in the NBA rookie rankings.

3. Zaccharie Risacher – Atlanta Hawks

Stats: 25 games, 11.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 40.8 FG%, 28.6 3P%

Expectations can't be higher than when you are drafted first overall. Risacher is currently battling through this, yet he has put together flashes of his potential for the Hawks. The 19-year-old forward was thrust into the starting lineup early on with De'Andre Hunter dealing with injuries, and so far, Risacher has performed up to standard. Aside from becoming a stronger on-ball defender, the Hawks will work with the rookie to improve his three-point shooting numbers, as that will be the key to him unlocking who he can become.

4. Jaylen Wells – Memphis Grizzlies

Stats: 25 games, 11.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 45.2 FG%, 38.3 3P%

While all the rookie attention for the Grizzlies was cast on Edey, Jaylen Wells has stolen this spotlight. With Desmond Bane, Marcus Smart, and others dealing with injuries, head coach Taylor Jenkins turned to Wells on the wing in the starting rotation. The rookie second-round pick didn't blink at this, as he stepped up and delivered some key performances for the Grizzlies, notably scoring 26 points on 6-of-10 shooting from deep on Nov. 23 against the Chicago Bulls. Wells can get hot from the perimeter and he is a strong defender in his own right, which is why he is the underdog in the NBA rookie rankings.

5. Yves Missi – New Orleans Pelicans

Stats: 24 games, 9.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, 54.3 FG%

Nothing has gone right for the New Orleans Pelicans to this point. However, Yves Missi has been a bright spot for them at the center position after they let Jonas Valanciunas go in the offseason. Missi is averaging slightly less than a double-double every game, and he trails only Sarr and Clingan for the rookie lead in blocked shots. The rookie big man has stepped up lately, averaging 13.8 points and 10.6 rebounds per game while shooting 57.1 percent from the floor in December.

6. Dalton Knecht – Los Angeles Lakers

Stats: 24 games, 11.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 46.9 FG%, 39.1 3P%

Early on, it seemed like Dalton Knecht was going to be at the top of the NBA rookie rankings. The Los Angeles Lakers sharpshooter was one of their only consistent sources of scoring production next to Anthony Davis and even putting together a massive 37-point performance with nine triples against the Utah Jazz in an NBA Cup group stage game. Knecht has slowed down since his hot streak, seeing his minutes dip slightly as JJ Redick looks to figure out his nightly rotations for the Lakers. Over his last five games, the Lakers rookie is only averaging 6.8 points and 4.6 rebounds per game while shooting 14.3 percent from three-point range.

7. Alex Sarr – Washington Wizards

Stats: 20 games, 10.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.9 blocks, 38.3 FG%, 25.0 3P%

The Wizards are not good whatsoever. At the same time, they are a young team looking to learn and grow. That is the case with Sarr, as he has shown flashes of his two-way potential with the Wizards. Out of all rookies, Sarr currently ranks second in total rebounds and is tied with Clingan for the lead in blocked shots. He is tied for seventh with Clingan and Cleveland Cavaliers star big man Evan Mobley in blocked shots across the league.

8. Tristan da Silva – Orlando Magic

Stats: 22 games, 7.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 41.4 FG%, 33.3 3P%

With Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner sidelined due to oblique injuries, there is an opportunity for Tristan da Silva to emerge. After being selected 18th overall by the Orlando Magic, da Silva wasn't able to crack Jamahl Mosley's rotation until the start of November. Now, he is a featured part of the Magic's bench and is contributing in multiple ways as a passer and long-wing defender. If da Silva can become more consistent from three-point range, he will be a key secondary option for Wagner and Banchero to play off of when this team is at full strength.

9. Zach Edey – Memphis Grizzlies

Stats: 14 games, 11.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.0 blocks, 61.0 FG%, 60.0 3P%

Edey continues to inch closer to a return from an ankle injury that has kept him out the last few weeks. When he was healthy and on the floor for the Grizzlies, Edey played well alongside Jaren Jackson Jr. in the frontcourt. Aside from creating second-chance scoring opportunities as a primary rebounder, Edey was providing the Grizzlies with yet another rim-protecting threat to help turn them into a top-10 defensive team. Despite only playing in 14 games, Edey still ranks fifth in rebounding out of all rookies.

10. Ja'Kobe Walter – Toronto Raptors

Stats: 11 games, 7.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 35.7 FG%, 30.0 3P%

Not many people know who Ja'Kobe Walter is. Early in the season, Walter suffered a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder that sidelined him for roughly three weeks. Since returning from this injury, the rookie wing hasn't been afraid to show his offensive potential and shooting prowess. With his length and shooting abilities, the Toronto Raptors are hopeful that Walter can become an essential part of their core, possibly even replacing OG Anunoby's spot in due time. Keep an eye on Walter possibly rising up the NBA rookie rankings, especially as the Raptors get him more time on the court.